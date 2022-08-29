Games released exclusively on the PlayStation were once the sole selling points for the Sony console. However, this has changed in recent years with items like Marvel’s Spider-Man coming to PC, and now, the studio is similarly expanding to mobile devices.

Polygon reported news of the strategy shift today. While Sony was previously in the space in the past with the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita, they now appear to be working solely on software for the mobile market. They have recently acquired Savage Game Studios to make a AAA shooter for smart devices, are creating a dedicated mobile division to develop items based on new and existing PlayStation IP, and Sony executive Hermen Hulst says what is coming is worthwhile.

“[Savage is] already working on a new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game. It’s too early to reveal more, but I’m so excited for when they’ll be able to.”

Aside from PlayStation, the recent console player to jump into the phone play space in a major way has been Nintendo. In the past, they were famously hesitant to bring their works to tablets and phones but changed this in 2015. Since then, they have done Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, and Dr. Mario World. Prior PlayStation efforts on phones and devices have included Uncharted: Fortune Hunter and an infinite runner called Run Sackboy! Run!, which launched when LittleBigPlanet 3 hit the PS3 and PS4.

There is no word on any other projects from the company at this time. The releases on the PC have made news for various reasons, and, recently, a mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man caused controversy by removing all the game’s pride flags. All the user’s mods on Nexus Mods were subsequently removed, their account was deleted, and the user then received a lifetime ban from site officials.