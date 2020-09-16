Watch: Sony Reveals New God Of War For PS5 With Cryptic Trailer

Today’s PlayStation 5 showcase gave us a look at some of the upcoming console’s most-anticipated games, some really cool new features for PlayStation Plus members, and the long-awaited release date and pricing information. It was an unequivocally great day to be a Sony fan, and the holidays are shaping up to be an excellent time to be a gamer in general.

Our first look at gameplay from Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake was mind-blowing, the acquisition of Final Fantasy XVI as a console exclusive was incredible, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales worked as the perfect way to show off what kind of graphical power the PlayStation 5 will have to offer. But just as the reveal that the console will launch on November 12th at only $399/$499 looked like the showcase’s mic drop, Sony had one final surprise left for us.

As the broadcast ended, we were treated to a short teaser for Sony Santa Monica’s next installment in the God of War franchise. The trailer didn’t reveal any gameplay and simply included the words “Ragnarok is coming,” but the fact that it teased a 2021 release was reason enough for any fan of the series to jump for joy.

The tentatively-titled God of War 2 will be the followup to 2018’s soft reboot of the franchise, wherein we found lead character Kratos having started a new life in an entirely different realm, attempting to forget his past and learn from the mistakes he made throughout the previous games. The title completely redefined what we expected from the God of War franchise with new combat, a heavier focus on storytelling, and an almost entirely fresh cast of characters without sacrificing the story that came before it.

Needless to say, God of War 2 is expected to pick up where the last game ended, so if you haven’t had a chance to dive into one the PS4’s most successful and exceptional experiences, now is the time to do so in preparation for where the story will take us next.

Overall, today’s showcase served as one hell of a way for Sony to take back the spotlight after Microsoft’s recent Xbox reveals, and the inclusion of one of the company’s most beloved franchises was just icing on the cake. 2021 can’t get here soon enough.