‘Kingdom Hearts’ fans want Sora to work a part-time job in ‘KH4’ after he was name-dropped in a Taco Bell ad

Kingdom Hearts fans are goofily claiming Sora will have a part-time job in Kingdom Hearts 4 after he was name-dropped in a *checks notes* Taco Bell ad.

Yep, you read that right folks. The spiky-haired, clown-shoes-wearing hero of Square Enix’s Disney meets Final Fantasy crossover was straight-up in a fast-food chain ad.

Taco Bell released the ad on Sunday. It featured a rapper mentioning Sora and his iconic keyblade in the jingle.

“Me and my posse pulled up. I placed a pick-up order. Yeah don’t forget the soda. We eating out our order. Key to my heart like Sora.”

So uh…Kingdom Hearts is trending because Sora's in a new @tacobell commercial…hard to explain, just watch this video 🤪🌮 pic.twitter.com/Oh6u9rrS5S — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 22, 2022

So this is what Sora meant when he said in the prologue to the first game: “A scattered dream that’s like a far-off memory. A far-off memory that’s like a scattered dream.”

The “posse” obviously refers to Donald and Goofy. The Gummi Ship definitely has an in-built Uber Eats feature. Change my mind? You can’t. There’s no concrete proof to say they don’t have this.

Forget all the theories about that epic Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal trailer. Fans jokingly speculated on Twitter the ad hinted that Sora will be able to work a part-time job to make some quick and extra munny. Mexican Pizzaworld, here we come.

“So does this confirm that Sora is gonna work at Taco Bell in Kingdom Hearts 4,” asked one fan.

So does this confirm that Sora is gonna work at Taco Bell in KH4? — Mark (@mark24_seven) May 22, 2022

Others were in complete disbelief.

“You have got to be fucking me on this one right[.] They did not just name drop Sora on a Taco Bell “Mexican Pizza” ad of ALL things.”

14 Hours later and I’m STILL can’t get over that Taco Bell Ad with the rap mentioning Sora pic.twitter.com/KLNSOVED52 — ☁️UltimaWielder🔑 (@ArtemaSeeker) May 22, 2022

The year is 2023.



KH4 shows gameplay and the last few seconds of the trailer shows Sora working at Taco Bell — ☁️UltimaWielder🔑 (@ArtemaSeeker) May 22, 2022

*wiping a tear* You're SO right, Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Ad

Sora IS the key to my heart!

You GET me — niku (@Nikutsune) May 22, 2022

Never thought we would get to 2022 where a Taco Bell ad mentions Sora pic.twitter.com/PnzLMASPGH — ☁️UltimaWielder🔑 (@ArtemaSeeker) May 22, 2022

Istg if Sora actually gets mentioned by Starbucks next. 😂 pic.twitter.com/U4a8qGSqZg — Cody (@DoxycDreamer) May 22, 2022

sora “Mexican pizza enthusiast” kingdom hearts — Windy @ XC2 🌳🗡 (@gamingguru456) May 22, 2022

One fan noted the reference proved the franchise had become a household name internationally.

“[Kingdom Hearts 4‘s launch] is gonna be fucking huge and I’m so excited. I never realized just how much of a household name Kingdom Hearts has started to become in the world until we got a Sora namedrop in a Taco Bell commercial.”

This next Tweet sent me to Oblivion: “Welcome to Taco Bell, how may I take your Sora?”

Welcome to Taco Bell, how may I take your Sora? — Antonio Alcala (@antonioalcala28) May 22, 2022

So…….I guess Sora ended up working at Shibuya's Taco Bell to pay for the insane rent for his apartment lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/ms5f0yHegZ — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 22, 2022

Not much is known about the next Kingdom Hearts game, other than it seems to be more realistic looking. Perhaps this Taco Bell ad is supposed to be a tie-in to the game, with another restaurant mini-game just like in Kingdom Hearts 3.