New Spider-Man 2 Leak Reveals Major Plot Details

Barring any unforeseen delays, the next-gen console race is due to kick off proper in 2020. Both Sony and Microsoft are expected to deliver their new hardware this holiday season and the former, it seems, already has a number of exclusives in the works for PlayStation 5, including Spider-Man 2.

It should be mentioned, of course, that such a sequel is far from official, though given the original game’s outstanding commercial and critical success, it’s hardly surprising that Sony would be pursuing a follow-up. In truth, the platform holder has yet to confirm a single first-party exclusive for the PS5, though of all those rumored to exist, Peter Parker’s return is certainly looking the most likely.

In fact, if a number of extensive leaks recently appearing on Reddit are any indication, Insomniac is already in the thick of developing the second installment. According to u/UtopianThrowaway90, their anonymous contact has shared with them a number of details for the supposed sequel, including major plot points. True or not, note that some significant spoilers for the first game follow from here on out.

Taking place not long after the original, Peter, still coming to terms with the death of his aunt May, now lives with MJ in Manhattan. Oscorp, on the other hand, has pushed ahead with new experiments involving cloning, one of which involves the process of replicating certain DNA in attempts to create a super-soldier. Needless to say, the project goes horribly wrong and ultimately leads to the spawning of new villains that’ll force Parker to put the suit back on.

Interestingly, the source notes that while Venom will indeed appear in the title, Insomniac’s version will be a “unique take on the character,” with one major change being the Symbiote’s host. Harry Osborn, not Eddie Brock, will become Venom, they say, though the latter is said to play an “important” role.

A lot of food for thought, then, though as always, everything above should be taken with a pinch of salt. Either way, be sure to let us know what you make of these most recent Spider-Man 2 leaks in the usual place below!