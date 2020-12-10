New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update Adds More Performance Options

If you’ve been having trouble getting Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to look just right since it launched back in November, it might be time to revisit the pseudo-sequel to 2018’s hit superhero adventure.

Available to download now, a new patch, which for some reason Insomniac Games has made little to no mention of, introduces several options for the open world title, including a graphics mode dubbed Performance RT. As screenshots provided by Ax_Zer0 over on Twitter show, the new addition is essentially considered a mix of both existing settings, which either allowed for 4K resolution and 30fps with ray tracing or 4K 60fps without it. As something of a buzzword used to push next-gen hardware, ray tracing boasts increased visual fidelity through enhanced lighting and reflection effects, though even the PlayStation 5, as powerful as it is, can’t quite manage to achieve everything at once.

Performance RT attempts to do exactly that by dynamically adjusting scene resolution, reflection quality and pedestrian density. A welcome compromise, for sure, and one well worth revisiting the campaign for – not that you need an excuse to relive the power fantasy of being Spider-Man, mind you.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Stunning New Screenshots 1 of 5

As for those who are arriving to the party a little later than others (PS5s aren’t exactly an easy commodity to locate, after all), you can find WGTC’s glowing review of the next-gen version by heading through here.

Likewise, if you’ve already seen Miles’ fight to reclaim Harlem from the Tinkerer and his gang of well-equipped cronies through to its end and still aren’t quite ready to hang up the suit, there are plenty of secrets and Easter eggs sprinkled throughout New York City to discover. Tributes to Stan Lee and Chadwick Boseman, in particular, are well worth seeking out and you can hit the respective links for our guides on how to find both. Enjoy!