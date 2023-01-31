‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Medieval Sulfur Fields collectibles

If you’re looking for a fun collectathon, look no further than SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

The game, developed by Purple Lamp Studios, serves as a spiritual successor to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. You can read our review of it here, and if you’ have gotten up to the longest level in the game and are feeling a little intimidated by the broad array of collectables, well, you’ve come to the right guide.

All collectibles in Medieval Sulfur Fields

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

There are a total of 21 collectibles in Medieval Sulfur Fields, the seventh level in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. They consist of 11 Gold Coins, seven Potion Ingredients, Spot, the Golden Spatula, and a pair of Golden Underpants. As the second to last level of the game, players can return to Medieval Sulfur Fields fairly quickly, once they’ve managed to unlock the Reef Sweeper ability in the next level. Here’s where you can locate each of the collectables across The Cosmic Shake‘s longest level.

Gold Coin #1 – You’ll slide your way to a tower at the beginning of the level. When you see it, you should also notice some hooks on the left. Take the hook path to get the first Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #2 – There is a Reef Sweeper button in the starting area of the Garden Maze. Activate it and defeat the enemies that appear to reveal another Gold Coin.

Potion Ingredient #1 – After the quest to get a potion for Gary you’ll need to talk to Twitchy to start her quest. Then you can travel Medieval Sulfur Fields to look for the seven Potion Ingredients, the first of which is in the Garden Maze on your left.

Gold Coin #3 – Near the start of the Garden Maze you will find a Reef Sweeper. Use the Reef Sweeper to destroy the purple walls around the maze to create a new path, which will net you another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #4 – When you enter the Castle Courtyard, go down to the moat to find a boulder. Roll on the boulder and smash the barrel to start a barrel challenge. Complete it and claim the next Gold Coin.

Potion Ingredient #2 – Not too far from where you found the boulder you can find another Potion Ingredient on a platform close to the water.

Golden Underpants – In the castle courtyard there’s a blacksmith’s shop. The entrance to the shop is blocked by some stone tikis, so you’ll need to platform your way behind the castle and hop down through the window. There you’ll find some Golden Underpants to upgrade your health. Alternatively, you can also try to Bubble Throw your way through the corner between the door and the stone tikis, which can blow up an explosive tiki and clear your way.

Potion Ingredient #3 – In front of the blacksmith’s shop you’ll find the third Potion Ingredient.

Gold Coin #5 – You’ll find yourself chasing after a unicorn, which happens to be in the shape of a seahorse. Look for some ramps on your left to jump to a higher platform on the right and claim another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #6 – As soon as you get to Twitchy’s Cottage, you’ll notice there is a Gold Coin in front of you. Follow the story and climb to the top of the level, then glide down to collect the sixth Gold Coin.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Potion Ingredient #4 – While you’re near Twitchy’s Cottage, glide to a nearby log to find the fourth Potion Ingredient.

Gold Coin #7 – Next to the entrance to Twitchy’s Cottage you’ll find a Reef Sweeper. Use the Reef Sweeper to take down all the purple barriers in the area, which will reveal a button. Activating the button will lead you to another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #8 – When you enter Meanderson River there is a noticeable waterfall in front of you. Platform to the left side of the area and destroy some tikis to collect another Gold Coin behind the waterfall.

Potion Ingredient #5 – Another Potion Ingredient is housed in the back right of the Meanderson River area.

Spot – Just before you leave the river, turn left. You’ll see some platforms and a Bubble Surfboard. Use it to hover above the river and find Spot ahead of you.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Golden Spatula – Before the story brings you back to Twitchy’s Cottage, you’ll be forced into a secluded area to fight some enemies. Defeat them and climb the platforms as if you are leaving the area, and, from there, turn around and glide to the Golden Spatula on a platform in front of you.

Gold Coin #9 – When you get back to the castle courtyard you’ll head into a new area containing the Bard Audition. There you will find a karate challenge that will reward you with another Gold Coin.

Potion Ingredient #6 – In between the Bard Audition checkpoint and the button that activates the karate challenge you’ll find the sixth Potion Ingredient in front of a stall.

Gold Coin #10 – Before you enter the castle you’ll see a Bubble Surfboard challenge near the doors. Complete the challenge to earn the tenth Gold Coin.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Gold Coin #11 – This one will require some tricky platforming. Once you’re in the dormitory hall, climb to the top of the area, on the rafters. From there you’ll see the last Gold Coin of the level sitting on one of the beds.

Potion Ingredient #7 – Before you enter the cake ballroom, turn right in the dormitory hall to see the last Potion Ingredient on another rafter. Hop on some moving tikis to reach it, then — once you have collected all of them — go back to Twitchy to retrieve the Potion for Gary.

Those are all the Medieval Sulfur Fields collectibles you’ll find in The Cosmic Shake. If you would like to continue with our full collectible guide, check out the walkthrough for the last level, Jelly Glove World, here.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.