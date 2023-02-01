‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Jelly Glove World collectibles

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is not only filled to the brim with collectibles, but references to the original cartoon as well. It was developed by Purple Lamp Studios and you can read our review of the game here. If you have made it all the way to the last level in The Cosmic Shake and are after that one collectible you might have missed, look no further as this collectible guide has got you covered.

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

All the collectibles in Jelly Glove World

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Don’t worry if you think you are missing some collectibles on your first playthrough, as you will need to return after you beat the game’s final boss. Jelly Glove World has a total of 10 collectibles for you to retrieve and they consist of eight Gold Coins, Spot, and the Golden Spatula. In addition to these collectibles, there is also a costume you can unlock by completing Glovey Glove’s quest when you return to the level.

Gold Coin #1 – Near the Glove World Entrance, there is a game called Whack-a-Glove. Play it, and be careful not to pop the white balloons, while popping the red ones. If you win, you get the first Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #2 – The second Gold Coin will be given to you for completing the Whack-a-Glove minigame a second time. Except you can only do this once you return to the level. Glovey Gove will give you a mission to complete all the minigames in the level, including two harder replays. Beat them all to get Gold Coins and a new costume.

Gold Coin #3 – There is a small roller coaster called “The Mitten” that you can ride. Collect all the hearts while you are riding it to claim the third Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #4 – Activate a button that is at the back of the Glove World Entrance, next to a sign. Then hit the three gongs around the area, in the order, they are in on the sign. If you do this successfully, you will obtain the fourth Gold Coin.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Golden Spatula – When you are in the Tunnel of Glove with the boats trailing in the water, you might notice that one of the pictures on the wall is bigger than the others. Attack it to destroy the picture which will reveal a room with the Golden Spatula.

Gold Coin #5 – In the same room as the last collectible, instead of following the objective through the tunnel on the left, jump on the boats that are coming out of the tunnel on the right. Follow the path there to find the fifth Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #6 – In the Central Plaza there is a Strength Tester game, play it and button-mash your way to victory to earn another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #7 – Beat the Strength Tester game a second time to earn the seventh Gold Coin.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Spot – Central Plaza has a large theater, you can’t miss it. There is a column at the front of the theater and if you walk around it, you will find where Spot is hiding.

Gold Coin #8 – Right next to the theater where you found Spot, there is a minigame in the water on a platform. For the minigame, you will need to use your Bubble Throw to hit things. Don’t hit Patrick, and instead aim for the gloves. If you beat the challenge you will receive the last Gold Coin of the level, and if you are doing this chronologically, the last one in the game. If this is also the last minigame you complete, go back to Glovey Glove at the Glove World Entrance to receive a new costume.

Those are all of the collectibles for Jelly Glove World, the last level of the game. If you have been following our full collectible guide, congratulations, you have collected everything there is to collect in the game. If you haven’t been and need some help, feel free to start at the beginning, with our guide for all the collectibles in Bikini Bottom. If you are missing any of the trophies/achievements you can also use our trophy guide here.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.