How to get all trophies in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’: Platinum trophy guide

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is the spiritual sequel to Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, which was released in 2020. You can read our review for the latest SpongeBob title, which was released on Jan. 31, 2023 and developed by Purple Lamp Studios, here. It was fairly simple to get all of the trophies and achievements in the first game, as the process to do so was generally uncomplicated. The same can be said for The Cosmic Shake, so let’s take a look at all the trophies you can snatch up, and examine how difficult they are to obtain.

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – Trophy Guide

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

To earn the glorious Platinum Trophy in The Cosmic Shake, you’ll need to earn a total of 43 trophies. These vary in difficulty, but most of them will come naturally as users play through the game. You shouldn’t need a list of all the available trophies, as they are listed under the Awards section in the game’s menu, but a large amount of the Awards are locked at the outset of The Cosmic Shake gameplay. With this in mind, here’s what you’ll need to look out for as you play through the main story.

It’s worth noting that there are no missable trophies — you can backtrack for each one. The Awards menu also tracks your progress in certain requirements that contribute to obtaining various trophies, so it is worth checking periodically if you are stuck. The following list details the trophies included in The Cosmic Shake, with names, grades, and descriptions, along with some instructions on what to do if you are having trouble.

"Dress Up – Bronze – Unlock your first costume." This one is story-related, you will unlock it at the beginning of the game.

Simply beat the first level and this trophy is yours. "Deputy – Bronze – Complete all main missions in the Wild West Jellyfish Fields." Simply beat the first level and this trophy is yours.

All you have to do is beat the second level to get this trophy. "Movie Star – Bronze – Complete all main missions in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom." All you have to do is beat the second level to get this trophy.

Just beat the third level to get this Bronze Trophy. "First Mate – Bronze – Complete all main missions in Pirate Goo Lagoon." Just beat the third level to get this Bronze Trophy.

The fourth level is the one you need to beat to earn "Scardypants." "Scardypants – Bronze – Complete all main missions in Halloween Rock Bottom." The fourth level is the one you need to beat to earn "Scardypants."

You need to beat the fifth level of the game to earn this trophy. "Ugh Ugaha! – Bronze – Complete all main missions in Prehistoric Kelp Forest." You need to beat the fifth level of the game to earn this trophy.

Beat the sixth level of the game and you will earn "King of the Castle." "King of the Castle – Bronze – Complete all main missions in Medieval Sulfur Fields." Beat the sixth level of the game and you will earn "King of the Castle."

Finish the last level of the game to earn "Ride Rider." "Ride Rider – Bronze – Complete all main missions in Jelly Glove World." Finish the last level of the game to earn "Ride Rider."

Once you beat the game by defeating the final boss, you will receive this Silver Trophy. "Local Hero – Silver – Save Bikini Bottom from being destroyed." Once you beat the game by defeating the final boss, you will receive this Silver Trophy.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

“Volley King – Bronze – Defeat 10 Baby Booms by reflecting their missile.” You will encounter an enemy called a Baby Boom in Pirate Goo Lagoon that will throw Jelly Missiles at you. If you use your Spin Attack as the missile comes close to SpongeBob, you will send it flying back in their direction. The enemy has two pieces of health, and this attack is integral to defeating them, so either do this twice in a row or inflict damage first to earn this trophy.

The Burrower is an enemy introduced in Prehistoric Kelp Forest. It rumbles underground before attacking, and if it launches while enemies are above it, those enemies will be defeated and contribute to the trophy. "Jaws with Flaws – Bronze – Defeat 10 enemies with the Burrower." The Burrower is an enemy introduced in Prehistoric Kelp Forest. It rumbles underground before attacking, and if it launches while enemies are above it, those enemies will be defeated and contribute to the trophy.

The Big Jelly is an enemy you will encounter that uses a bathtub as a weapon. As it swings the tub it will also hit the enemies around you, so it's helpful to leave smaller enemies alone and draw them into the attack to snatch up this trophy. "Wrath-Tub – Bronze – Defeat 25 enemies with the Big Jelly's attack." The Big Jelly is an enemy you will encounter that uses a bathtub as a weapon. As it swings the tub it will also hit the enemies around you, so it's helpful to leave smaller enemies alone and draw them into the attack to snatch up this trophy.

This trophy can be earned during the boss fight for the Wild West Jellyfish Fields. Once on the train, you'll have three minutes to get to the end of the level if you want to add it to your trophy chest. This particular trophy is much easier to obtain once you've completed the level once and earned the Karate Kick ability, however, so we recommend playing the level through before making an attempt. "The Good, the Bad and the Krabby – Silver – Catch Mr. Krabs in under 3 minutes." This trophy can be earned during the boss fight for the Wild West Jellyfish Fields. Once on the train, you'll have three minutes to get to the end of the level if you want to add it to your trophy chest. This particular trophy is much easier to obtain once you've completed the level once and earned the Karate Kick ability, however, so we recommend playing the level through before making an attempt.

This might be the hardest trophy in the game. After a bit of trial and error, you'll be able to figure out how to avoid taking a hit during the boss fight for Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom. The first time Sandy goes into her saw formation, however, it is quite hard to avoid taking a hit. What you want to do is strafe back and to either the right or left to avoid her just after the cutscene concludes. Then, jump and dodge when she gets close. "Kah-Rah-Tay King – Silver – Don't take damage during the Sandy boss fight." This might be the hardest trophy in the game. After a bit of trial and error, you'll be able to figure out how to avoid taking a hit during the boss fight for Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom. The first time Sandy goes into her saw formation, however, it is quite hard to avoid taking a hit. What you want to do is strafe back and to either the right or left to avoid her just after the cutscene concludes. Then, jump and dodge when she gets close.

This is one of the easiest boss fight trophies, just take out the enemies as quickly as possible at the end of Pirate Goo Lagoon. "Deck Scrubber – Silver – Reclaim the Dutchman's ship within 5 minutes during the boss fight." This is one of the easiest boss fight trophies, just take out the enemies as quickly as possible at the end of Pirate Goo Lagoon.

During the Halloween Rock Bottom boss fight, Gary will be looking around the map. Don't get caught in his beam and use the barriers and snails to hide. Get to the end without being seen to obtain this trophy. "Pet You Didn't See That Coming – Silver – Don't get seen by King Gary during the boss fight." During the Halloween Rock Bottom boss fight, Gary will be looking around the map. Don't get caught in his beam and use the barriers and snails to hide. Get to the end without being seen to obtain this trophy.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

“Dehydrated – Silver – Evade all of Pom Pom’s shockwaves during the boss fight.” During the Prehistoric Kelp Forest boss fight, there will be a few waves where Pom Pom will cause the land to shake, sending shockwaves your way. Try standing at the back of the level to have a bigger gap to avoid them, and don’t worry — you can get hit by enemies and her tears and still earn the trophy.

During the boss fight for Medieval Sulfur Fields you'll need to avoid getting hit by any of the Jelly enemies. It is fine if the spells hit you, that should not count for the trophy. "Knight in Shining PJB – Silver – Deliver all cakes without getting hit once." During the boss fight for Medieval Sulfur Fields you'll need to avoid getting hit by any of the Jelly enemies. It is fine if the spells hit you, that should not count for the trophy.

During the Jelly Glove World boss fight, Glovey will aim to hit you with some goo. Dodge it and let 20 enemies walk through it to get this trophy. "Splash Zone – Silver – Have Glovey Glove defeat 20 enemies during the boss fight." During the Jelly Glove World boss fight, Glovey will aim to hit you with some goo. Dodge it and let 20 enemies walk through it to get this trophy.

During the last boss fight of the game, Jelly Squidward will use his tentacles to attack you. Simply avoid them to earn this trophy. If you stand toward the back of the level it will make it easier for you to dodge his attacks. "Tentacle Dodger – Silver – Don't get hit by Jelly Squidward's tentacles during the boss fight." During the last boss fight of the game, Jelly Squidward will use his tentacles to attack you. Simply avoid them to earn this trophy. If you stand toward the back of the level it will make it easier for you to dodge his attacks.

Jelly Makers are the enemies that create smaller Jelly enemies. If you spin attack an enemy you can launch them into the Jelly Maker. Do this to defeat them five times, and achieve this tantalizing trophy. "Return to Sender – Bronze – Defeat 5 Jelly Makers by knocking other enemies into them." Jelly Makers are the enemies that create smaller Jelly enemies. If you spin attack an enemy you can launch them into the Jelly Maker. Do this to defeat them five times, and achieve this tantalizing trophy.

When you attack the Jelly Maker it will roar. Simply have enemies standing around it when you do, and they will count toward this trophy. "Stunning Performance – Bronze – Push 50 enemies with the Jelly Maker roar." When you attack the Jelly Maker it will roar. Simply have enemies standing around it when you do, and they will count toward this trophy.

Stand behind a Big Jelly while the Baby Boom is attacking you with its missile to score hits on the Big Jelly. You need to defeat the Big Jelly once with this method to earn the trophy. "Friendly Fire – Bronze – Defeat a Big Jelly with the Baby Boom projectile." Stand behind a Big Jelly while the Baby Boom is attacking you with its missile to score hits on the Big Jelly. You need to defeat the Big Jelly once with this method to earn the trophy.

The Tartar Jellies are introduced in the Wild West Jellyfish Fields, and they shoot tartar at you. Simply time your bubble to hit them while it is attacking 10 times to get the trophy. "Bubble the Trouble – Bronze – Bubble 10 Tartar Jellies that are currently engaged in an attack." The Tartar Jellies are introduced in the Wild West Jellyfish Fields, and they shoot tartar at you. Simply time your bubble to hit them while it is attacking 10 times to get the trophy.

Ninjellies are small and annoying enemies that are introduced in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom. Simply stand near the edge of platforms that lead to an out-of-bounds area and jump when they attack you. It should roll to defeat, and 25 of these will net you the Bronze Trophy. "Hazardous – Bronze – Defeat 25 Ninjellies with environmental hazards." Ninjellies are small and annoying enemies that are introduced in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom. Simply stand near the edge of platforms that lead to an out-of-bounds area and jump when they attack you. It should roll to defeat, and 25 of these will net you the Bronze Trophy.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

“Sponge Out of Harm’s Way – Bronze – Defeat 50 enemies without taking damage inflicted by them.” You need to defeat 50 enemies without getting hit, but it does not have to be 50 consecutive enemies, so you should get this through normal gameplay.

To earn this trophy just Bubble someone from a distance before they notice you. "Bamboozled – Bronze – Bubble an enemy that hasn't detected SpongeBob yet." To earn this trophy just Bubble someone from a distance before they notice you.

Jellies are the main collectible in the game that you get for defeating enemies and destroying Tikis. Just wait to buy your costumes until you have collected 10000 Jellies, and you'll cinch the trophy. "SpongeBob JellyPants – Bronze – Carry 10000 Jellies at once." Jellies are the main collectible in the game that you get for defeating enemies and destroying Tikis. Just wait to buy your costumes until you have collected 10000 Jellies, and you'll cinch the trophy.

There are Jellyfish across most of the levels in the game. When you see one spin attack it to catch them. You should earn this through normal gameplay. "Jellyfish Hunter – Bronze – Catch 50 Jellyfish." There are Jellyfish across most of the levels in the game. When you see one spin attack it to catch them. You should earn this through normal gameplay.

This is another easy one, just destroy everything in your path to earn this trophy. "Sponginator – Bronze – Destroy 500 objects." This is another easy one, just destroy everything in your path to earn this trophy.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

“King of Bubbles – Bronze – Bubble 100 enemies.” You will gain the ability to blow a Bubble early on in the game. Whenever you encounter an enemy small enough to use your Bubble attack, use it, and you should earn this trophy in no time at all.

Once you learn how to Karate Kick in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom, you will have the option to use it on enemies. Use the attack 100 times to earn the trophy. "The Way of the Sponge – Bronze – Karate Kick 100 enemies." Once you learn how to Karate Kick in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom, you will have the option to use it on enemies. Use the attack 100 times to earn the trophy.

You have to activate 50 buttons for this trophy and you should get it roughly half way through the game. "Red and Shiny – Bronze – Press 50 buttons." You have to activate 50 buttons for this trophy and you should get it roughly half way through the game.

Tikis are the main destructible items in the game, and this should occur through normal gameplay. "Boxing Champion – Bronze – Destroy 1000 Tikis." Tikis are the main destructible items in the

Tikis are the main destructible items in the game, and this should occur through normal gameplay. “Spring Cleaning – Bronze – Suck in a total of 100 enemies with the Reef Blower.” You’ll get the Reef Blower in the last level of The Cosmic Shake, and its likely you’ll get this trophy naturally while backtracking for collectibles.

You’ll get the Reef Blower in the last level of The Cosmic Shake, and its likely you’ll get this trophy naturally while backtracking for collectibles. “Is it a Plane? Is it a Pizza? – Bronze – Glide 1000 meters throughout the game.” Glide for 1000 meters cumulatively over the course of the game and this trophy is yours.

Glide for 1000 meters cumulatively over the course of the game and this trophy is yours. “BounceBob – Bronze – Jump 10 times in a row on one Jump Pad.” This one is self-explanatory, find a Jump Pad and jump on it 10 times in a row.

This one is self-explanatory, find a Jump Pad and jump on it 10 times in a row. “SpongeLock HolmesPants – Gold – Find the secret in every level.” For this trophy, you will need to find the Golden Spatula hidden in each level. They are fairly easy to find if you keep your eye out, but you can see our collectible guides here to learn more.

via THQ Nordic

“Wanted Sponge – Bronze – Hit 25 NPCs.” To earn this trophy hit any of the citizens of Bikini Bottom 25 times.

To earn this trophy hit any of the citizens of Bikini Bottom 25 times. “Beach Spinster – Bronze – Spin 6 Beach Umbrellas at once.” There are more than six umbrellas on Bongo Beach in Pirate Goo Lagoon. Quickly spin one after the other to earn this trophy.

There are more than six umbrellas on Bongo Beach in Pirate Goo Lagoon. Quickly spin one after the other to earn this trophy. “Music Enthusiast – Bronze – Listen to a Slamvil perform a solo in peace and quiet.” During the Pirate Goo Lagoon level, you will find yourself in an area with sardines in cages, called the Scruvy Swamp. When you go to the middle of the area you will see an inlet to the left. Hook over to the platform to see a singing Slamvil which will net you this trophy.

During the Pirate Goo Lagoon level, you will find yourself in an area with sardines in cages, called the Scruvy Swamp. When you go to the middle of the area you will see an inlet to the left. Hook over to the platform to see a singing Slamvil which will net you this trophy. “Fashion Hunter – Gold – Unlock all costumes.” Purchase all of the costumes in the game after collecting enough Jellies and 50 Gold Coins. You will also have to complete the missions given to you by Glovey and the Flying Dutchman to earn two more costumes, but after that you’ll earn the “Fashion Hunter” trophy. You can take a look at our full costume guide here.

Purchase all of the costumes in the game after collecting enough Jellies and 50 Gold Coins. You will also have to complete the missions given to you by Glovey and the Flying Dutchman to earn two more costumes, but after that you’ll earn the “Fashion Hunter” trophy. You can take a look at our full costume guide here. “Wanna See Me Do It Again? – Gold – Clear every level and defeat the final boss.” For this trophy, you will need to beat the game and then backtrack to earn all the collectibles. To see a full walkthrough of the collectibles in the game you can go here.

For this trophy, you will need to beat the game and then backtrack to earn all the collectibles. To see a full walkthrough of the collectibles in the game you can go here. “One Sponge To Rule Them All – Platinum – Collect all Awards.” Get all the other trophies to reward yourself with the Platinum Trophy for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Those are all the trophies in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and exactly what you need to do to get them. Hopefully, you enjoy the time you put into the game and snatch up that Platinum Trophy in the process.