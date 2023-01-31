‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Bikini Bottom collectibles

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is the spiritual successor to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. Developed by Purple Lamp Studios, it is a collectathon just like its predecessor. You have a total of eight levels to explore to find the game’s many collectibles. In case you need some help, here are all the collectibles available for you to find in the first level, Bikini Bottom.

Where to find the Bikini Bottom collectibles

Screengrab via THQ Nordic

The first level is the hub level, and you will return to it more than any other area in the game. Because of this, you won’t be able to obtain many collectibles at the beginning of The Cosmic Shake, but as new areas unlock, so will new collectibles. There are three different collectibles that you can discover in Bikini Bottom—nine Sticky Notes, eight Gold Coins, and one Golden Spatula. Here is where you can find each one, mostly in the order they appear throughout the story.

Sticky Note #1 – Near the Krusty Krab sign, there is a button that you can ground pound to activate. Follow the platforms that appear for the first Sticky Note.

Sticky Note #2 – After you learn karate kick, you will find a karate button next to Sandy’s House. Follow the karate balloons to get to a higher platform filled with enemies. Defeat the enemies to get the second Sticky Note.

Sticky Note #3 – Once you have access to SpongeBob’s street, you might notice a bubble button behind Squidward’s house. Use it, and then jump on a jump pad and navigate some platforms that appear to find the third Sticky Note.

Sticky Note #4 – Near SpongeBob’s House, there is a slingshot that will appear. Wen used, it will land you on top of the Chum Bucket. Activate the button to reveal a course that you can complete for the fourth Sticky Note.

Golden Spatula – In front of Squidward’s House, you will see three platforms that you could have hopped to from the beginning of the game. At some point, a crate will appear on the highest one. Attack it to uncover the Golden Spatula.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Sticky Note #5 – Spooky Jellies will spawn behind SpongeBob’s House around the ship. Near them, you will see three light bulbs. Activate the light bulbs to reveal a slingshot which launches you on the ship. Defeat the enemies there to reveal the fifth Sticky Note.

Sticky Note #6 – Once you unlock the Unicorn, you might notice that a gate next to her spawn has opened. Go through the gate, and complete the race to acquire the sixth Sticky Note.

Sticky Note #7 – Near the Chum Bucket, close to where a Jelly Maker spawns, you will see a bubble surfboard button that you can activate. Complete the course for the seventh Sticky Note.

Sticky Note #8 – You will get to a point in the game where you need to rescue Mrs. Puff. Once you platform up, look to her right to see another Sticky Note that you can jump to before rescuing her.

Sticky Note #9 – To the right of the ship there will be enemies, a large pile of stone tikis, and a reef blower. Pick up the reef blower, and sweep the enemies, using them to destroy the tikis. This will reveal a jump pad which will lead to more enemies. Defeat them for the last Sticky Note.

This leaves the Gold Coins. Unlike all the other levels, the Bikini Bottom Gold Coins require you to complete a quest for other Bikini Bottom citizens. You will gain access to these quests as you finish levels, so you must backtrack if you want to get these collectibles.

Gold Coin #1 – Collect nine Sticky Notes in Bikini Bottom for Patrick to earn a Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #2 – Find five Refreshments in Wild West Jellyfish Fields for Squidward to acquire another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #3 – Retrieve seven Spots for Plankton, each hiding in a different location, to collect a Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #4 – Obtain seven Fortune Cookies in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom for the Nurse to earn another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #5 – You will need to find five Lost Pennys in Pirate Goo Lagoon for Mr. Krabs to earn this Gold Coin.

Screengrab via THQ Nordic

Gold Coin #6 – For this Gold Coin you will need to venture to Halloween Rock Bottom and find five Good Noodle Stars for Mrs. Puff.

Gold Coin #7 – To obtain this Gold Coin, you will need to give Sandy five hot objects, which you can find in Prehistoric Kelp Forest.

Gold Coin #8 – This Gold Coin will require you to give Gary a potion. You will need to go to Twitchy in Medieval Sulfur Fields, so she can brew it, but you will need to find seven potion ingredients first.

Those are all the collectibles that you can find in the first level of The Cosmic Shake. If you would like to follow the guide for the second level, Wild West Jellyfish Fields, you can go here. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.