‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Wild West Jellyfish Fields collectibles

There are many collectibles in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, the spiritual sequel to SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. With over 100 collectibles over eight levels of the game, you might find yourself stuck hunting a few of them. To speed up the process, we’re here with a guide for the collectibles in the second level of The Cosmic Shake, Wild West Jellyfish Fields.

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

All the collectibles in Wild West Jellyfish Fields

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

The second level of Cosmic Shake has 18 collectibles in it. You will be tracking down 11 Gold Coins, five Refreshments for Squidward, one Spot for Plankton, and one Golden Spatula. If you want to collect everything in the level, you’ll need to backtrack, as some require the Grand Slam ability unlocked until the Prehistoric Kelp Forest. So, you might be able to collect some of these on your first go, but it is best that you circle back after delving deeper into the game.

Refreshment #1– Follow the path from the Jellyfish Trail checkpoint to find the first Refreshment.

Gold Coin #1 – On the Jellyfish Trail, you will see a Karate Button leading to a course, followed by some Ninjellies. If you missed it, look for some Jump Pads. Defeat the Ninjellies for your first Gold Coin.

Golden Spatula – When you enter Mrs. Puffs Riding Ranch, follow the path on the right, and jump on some Tikis to glide to the Golden Spatula.

Gold Coin #2 – If you climb to the top of the building in the Ranch, you will find another Gold Coin.

Refreshment #2 – Near the previous Gold Coin you will find the second Refreshment on another platform.

Gold Coin #3 – When you enter Mrs. Puffs Riding Ranch, follow the path on the left to find a Bubble Surfboard course. Complete it to earn the third Gold Coin.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Gold Coin #4 – After you hop on the seahorse, you will come to an area with two moving trains. After this section, veer to the right and burst through a barrier to get a Gold Coin. This one can be tough to spot, so when you get to Manta Fe try turning around to spot its location on the course.

Gold Coin #5 – There is a Bubble Target course at the back of Manta Fe that you can win for a Gold Coin. Just be sure to hit the targets and not the seahorses.

Gold Coin #6 – While you are in Manta Fe, go along the back of the buildings to find multiple ways up to the rooftops. Once there, travel around the buildings and destroy Tikis to find three buttons. Hitting them all will reveal platforms in the middle of town that will lead you to the sixth Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #7 – There is a Slingshot near the Bubble Target Course in Manta Fe. Use it to reach a cemetery and clean up the enemies there to receive another Gold Coin.

Refreshment #3 – While you are in the cemetery, look behind the grave for another Refreshment.

Refreshment #4 – Near the Cacteen Hills checkpoint, you will see some platforms going down the side of a cliff. Follow the platforms for another Refreshment.

Gold Coin #8 – Ahead of the previous Refreshment, you’ll see a Slingshot. Use it to get over to another area with enemies and defeat them to obtain the eighth Gold Coin.

Spot – As you follow the path to get Cactus Juice in the Cacteen Hills, you will walk above two skulls on sticks. SpongeBob will mention something about Spot, and if you look down you’ll see Plankton’s pet behind some boxes.

Gold Coin #9 – Near the Sap the Gatherer checkpoint there is a Bubble Surfboard course that grants you another Gold Coin upon completion.

Refreshment #5 – Keep following the path from the Sap the Gatherer checkpoint to find the last Refreshment on a small cliff next to you.

Gold Coin #10 – If you keep going up from the last collectible, you’ll see a button you can Grand Slam to reveal platforms that lead to a Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #11 – You can find the last Gold Coin at the end of Bullworm Mine. Return to the cave at the end — where you find the tooth in the story — to find a button that you can Grand Slam in the middle of the area. Activating it will unleash some Burrowers that you’ll need to defeat to claim the final Gold Coin.

There you have it! These are all the collectibles in the second level of The Cosmic Shake Wild West Jellyfish Fields. If you would like to follow our guides to the next level, Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom, you can go here. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.