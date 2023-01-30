‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom collectibles

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

If you are in the mood for a collectathon, you have picked up the right game, as SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is filled with over 100 collectibles for you to find. The game was developed by Purple Lamp Studios, and you can read our review of it here. With that being said, you might be stuck trying to find all the collectibles in the third level of the game, Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom, which takes place in the backlot of a movie set. Here’s our guide to finding all 20 collectibles in that level.

All the collectibles in Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

As it is the third level of the game, you will have to backtrack if you want to find every collectible. For example, there is a Reef Sweeper course that leads to a Gold Coin, so it would be better to return to the level after you gain the Reef Sweeper at the end of the last level. In Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom, you will be looking for 10 Gold Coins, seven Fortune Cookies, one Spot, one Golden Spatula, and one pair of Golden Underpants.

Gold Coin #1 – At the end of the movie hallway at the start of the level, you will see a Karate Balloon. Follow the path to claim the first Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #2 – Next to the Karate Balloon, you will see a hook button. Activate it, and complete the course for the next Gold Coin.

Fortune Cookie #1 – As soon as you go into the alley outside, jump on the trailers to find the first Fortune Cookie.

Fortune Cookie #2 – When you enter the backlot, you will see another Fortune Cookie on a table.

Spot – You will find Spot in the backlot on a high platform. You can get to Plankton’s amoeba by jumping on a moving tiki.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Fortune Cookie #3 – You will find the third Fortune Cookie while you are filming the action scene as a sidescroller. There will be a barricade of tikis that you will need to destroy to get to it.

Gold Coin #3 – The third Gold Coin is a little further down the action scene path. Jump on some tricky ledges to claim it.

Fortune Cookie #4 – Once you get to the back alley, there will be two garbage bins. Spin attack them both, and the one on the right should spit out the next Fortune Cookie.

Gold Coin #4 – As you move through the back alley, you will come across a slingshot. Use it, and follow a short platforming path to find another slingshot that will take you to the fourth Gold Coin.

Golden Spatula – When you learn the karate kick move, there will be a truck right in front of you. Spin the tikis in the back of the truck to reveal the Golden Spatula.

Gold Coin #5 – Karate kick your way through the back alley, and you will come across another slingshot, but this one will be below you. Jump down, and use it to retrieve the fifth Gold Coin.

Golden Underpants – When you enter Paparazzi Street, you will see a karate balloon above you next to a platform. Jump your way to it to find the first pair of Golden Underpants to upgrade your health.

Fortune Cookie #5 – As you get to the end of Paparazzi Street, you will see the fifth Fortune Cookie on a table.

Gold Coin #6 – The sixth Gold Coin is on the rooftop of the First Nautical Bank. You need to use the slingshot outside of the bank to get to a Reef Sweeper course. Once completed, you will be able to obtain the Gold Coin.

Fortune Cookie #6 – This Fortune Cookie is next to the security guard that you will see when you first come out of the sewers after First Nautical Bank.

Gold Coin #7 – You will enter a parking lot that has some street lights. Jump on those lights to hop over a nearby fence, and retrieve the seventh Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #8 – There is another Reef Sweeper challenge that will be waiting for you at the back of the parking lot. Complete it to receive another Gold Coin.

Fortune Cookie #7 – The last Fortune Cookie can be found at the start of Dojo Estate. You can’t miss it.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Gold Coin #9 – Before climbing up to the Dojo’s rooftop, hop over the green wall that is to the left of the main tower. Follow the karate balloons to reach the ninth Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #10 – When you get up to the rooftops, you will see a start banner accompanied by a hook challenge. Complete the challenge to earn the last Gold Coin of the level.

Those are the collectibles for the third level of The Cosmic Shake, Karate Downtown Bikini Bottom. If you want to follow our collectibles guide, check out our walkthrough for the next level, Pirate Goo Lagoon. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.