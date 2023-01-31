‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Pirate Goo Lagoon collectibles

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

There are eight levels and plenty of collectibles in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The game serves as the spiritual sequel to SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and it was developed by Purple Lamp Studios. You can read our review for the collectathon here. If you come to the fourth level of The Cosmic Shake and have managed to get stuck on some collectibles, we have the guide for you.

All the collectibles in Pirate Goo Lagoon

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Pirate Goo Lagoon has a total of 15 collectibles, and they are easier to find compared to some of the other levels in the game. They are made up of eight Gold Coins, five Lost Pennys for Mr. Krabs, one Golden Spatula, and Spot. Like most of the other levels, you will need to backtrack to Pirate Goo Lagoon after you beat it to get all of the collectibles.

For example, a number of Gold Coins are behind gates that you will need to grand slam, so you cannot get those until you acquire the ability in Prehistoric Kelp Forest, so you might want to leave collecting everything until then. There is also a hidden achievement/trophy to collect in this level as well.

Lost Penny #1 – If you follow the rightmost path of Bongo Beach, you will come across the first Lost Penny.

Gold Coin #1 – The first Gold Coin you can find is under a gate, but you will need to grand slam through it. You will find it on the way to the highest sock in Bongo Beach, which is to the left. The Gold Coin is to the right of that path.

Gold Coin #2 – As you follow the outer path in Scurvy Swamp, you will see a group of stone tikis and two explosive tikis blocking an entrance. Spin attack the tikis and blow up the barricade to find the second Gold Coin after some karate kicks and hooks.

Lost Penny #2 – In the middle area of Scurvy Swamp, you will see the second Lost Penny on a platform that leads to the outer edge.

“Music Enthusiast” Trophy/Achievement – For this trophy, you will need to go to the middle of Scurvy Swamps, and look for some hooks that lead to the outer edge. You will notice a small platform on your left that will lead you to the singing Slamvil. Listen to its performance, and the trophy/achievement will pop. If you would like to read our full trophy guide for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, you can go here.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Gold Coin #3 – Once you get close to the end of the Scurvy Swamp area, there is a Baby Boom in the right corner. Defeat it and you will find another gate you can grand slam through to reveal the third Gold Coin.

Lost Penny #3 – As you enter the Sand Castle, there is a stone tiki wall directly in front of you. Spin attack the explosive tiki to obtain the third Lost Penny.

Gold Coin #4 – To the right of the Musical Mermaid checkpoint, there is an island that you can get to by using a hook and hopping on some platforms. Once there, you will find another gate you can grand slam through for another Gold Coin.

Golden Spatula – When you get to the Musical Mermaid herself, you will see a cliff in front of her with tikis around it. Climb the tikis to find the Golden Spatula.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Lost Penny #4 – If you look to the right of the Shipwreck Treasure checkpoint, you will see the fourth Lost Penny on the crow’s nest of a sunken ship.

Gold Coin #5 – You will come across a tilting ship, and it will lead you to the fifth Gold Coin. Jump on it, let it tilt down, and look to your left to see some tikis. Jump on them to find the Gold Coin.

Spot – Tilt the ship in the opposite direction, and jump on a bubble surfboard to find where Spot is hiding.

Gold Coin #6 – When you enter Port Jelly Royal, follow the path until you can turn around to get on the rooftops. Follow the rooftops to collect the sixth Gold Coin.

Lost Penny #5 – Keep following the main path from the Port Jelly Royal, defeating the enemies near the water. When you get back on land and are heading toward the big gate, turn around to see the last Lost Penny on a rowboat.

Gold Coin #7 – Just before you reach the gate, look to your right, and you will see a jump pad. Use it to get to the rooftops, and platform your way to the other side of the street to obtain the seventh Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #8 – After the gate opens, you will reach an island that contains a slingshot which will take you to the boss, Admiral Prawn. Instead of using the slingshot, turn around to see two platforms leading to a smaller island. There you will find the last Gold Coin underneath another gate that you can grand slam.

That’s it for the collectibles in the fourth level of The Cosmic Shake, Pirate Goo Lagoon. If you would like to follow our full collectible walkthrough you can go to the guide for the next level, Halloween Rock Bottom. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.