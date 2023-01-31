‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Halloween Rock Bottom collectibles

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

If you are looking for a fun collectathon, look no further than SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The game was developed by Purple Lamp Studios as the spiritual successor to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and you can read our review of the game here. If you are playing the game and have managed to find yourself looking for a stray collectible in the fifth level, Halloween Rock Bottom, here is our collectible walkthrough to guide you through.

All Halloween Rock Bottom collectibles

Halloween Rock Bottom is filled with collectibles. Some of the areas here are a little more open than in previous levels, but others can be tricky to find. You will be looking for 10 Gold Coins, five Gold Noodle Stars for Mrs. Puff, Spot, and a Golden Spatula. While not strictly a collectible, you will also need to return and find three costumed children for The Flying Dutchman, so we have included their locations as well.

If you do want to collect everything in the level, you will need to backtrack as there are abilities you need to use that you have not acquired at this point in the story. For example, there is a Reef Blower course that will lead you to a Gold Coin, so you will need to come back when you unlock it at the end of the game.

Gold Noodle Star #1 – The first collectible in the level is a Gold Noodle Star that you can find right at the start. It is on the platform above you, and if you go around it you will find some ledges that will allow you to hop up to it.

Gold Coin #1 – The first Gold Coin is to the left of the building at the beginning of the level. You will see a button you can activate to lead you to it.

Gold Coin #2 – After you encounter the first Spooky Jelly in the game, you will see a karate ballon above you. Hop up onto some platforms in front of you to reach it, and turn right to find the second Gold Coin.

Spot – Just as you are about to reach Kandyville, you will come across a jump pad. Use it, and turn around to find Spot on top of the cave that you were just in.

Gold Coin #3 – In Kandyville, platform to the very top. Follow some ramps, karate balloons, and hooks to find a glide ring. Soar through the glide ring to obtain the third Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #4 – From the last collectible, turn around to see another Gold Coin ahead of you. You will need to platform on some ramps to reach it.

Good Noodle Star #2 – The second Gold Noodle Star is behind one of the buildings in Kandyville. To help you, there is a blonde fish standing in the walkway in front of the building.

Costumed Child #1 – When you get back to Kandyville after beating the level, you will find that the Flying Dutchman has a mission for you. You will need to find three children who are dressed up as the ghost to earn a new costume, and they are scattered throughout the level. The first child is next to the last collectible behind the building.

Gold Coin #5 – Behind another one of the buildings in Kandyville, you will come across a Reef Sweeper button. Activate it, and complete the course to collect the fifth Gold Coin. If you are having trouble finding the coin, try and look at the statue in the middle of the area right in the eyes.

Good Noodle Star #3 – On top of the pipe that leads you out of Kandyville toward the snail race, you will find the third Good Noodle Star.

Gold Coin #6 – You will complete a snail race as a part of the story. Beat it again but with a timer, and you will earn yourself another Gold Coin.

Gold Coin #7 – After the snail race, you will pass the Scary Streets checkpoint. Next to it is a karate balloon. If you follow that path, there is a gate that you need to grand slam which will lead to some enemies. Defeat them to collect the sixth Gold Coin.

Good Noodle Star #4 – On top of the Shadow Theater, you will find the fourth Gold Noodle Star.

Gold Coin #8 – Next to the previous collectible, there is a button that activates an obstacle course. Complete it to earn the eighth Gold Coin.

Golden Spatula – To the left of the Shadow Theater, you will find the Golden Spatula on another platform. You can actually glide to it from the beginning of that area. You also can get there from the top of the Shadow Theater, and there is a hook leading to it as well.

Costumed Child #2 – You need to turn on the lights in Shadow Theater as a part of the story. Near one of the light buttons, there is a pipe. Go behind it to find the second child.

Gold Coin #9 – In the middle of the museum slide, you will come upon a room with enemies. In the middle of that room is a gate that you can grand slam through. Smashing the gate will drop you below the room which houses more enemies. Defeat them to reveal the ninth Gold Coin.

Gold Noodle Star #5 – After defeating the enemies, you will get back on the museum slide. Turn around, and follow the karate balloons to collect the last Gold Noodle Star.

Gold Coin #10 – Once you enter the museum, hop off the ledge, and turn around to find the last Gold Coin underneath the platform.

Costumed Child #3 – You will find the third costumed child next to the last Gold Coin. Once you talk to them, return to the Flying Dutchman to collect your reward.

These are all the collectibles in the fifth level of The Cosmic Shake, Halloween Rock Bottom. If you would like to follow our full collectible walkthrough, you can find our guide to the next level, Prehistoric Kelp Forest. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.