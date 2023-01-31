‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’ all Prehistoric Kelp Forest collectibles

Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake features our favorite cartoon sponge as he journeys from world to world, rescuing his friends and picking up collectibles along the way. It was developed by Purple Lamp Studios, and you can read our review of the game here. If you have made it up to the sixth level of the game, Prehistoric Kelp Forest, you might be wondering where some of the collectibles are hidden. You need not worry because we’ve got you covered with our collectibles guide.

All the collectibles in Prehistoric Kelp Forest

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Prehistoric Kelp Forest is one of the shortest levels in The Cosmic Shake, and it has the lowest collectible count of them all. You will be on the lookout for 11 items consisting of four Gold Coins, five hot objects for Sandy, Spot, and a Golden Spatula. You will need to have access to the Reef Sweeper to obtain one of the Gold Coins, so you will not be able to collect everything in Prehistoric Kelp Forest until you unlock that ability at the end of the game.

Hot Object #1 – The first collectible is a hot object that can be collected as you run away from the rockslide at the beginning of the level. It is on your left.

Golden Spatula – After the Algae Jungle checkpoint, you will find yourself in a cavern with jump pads spaced out for you to hop across. The Golden Spatula is on one of the pads to the left.

Gold Coin #1 – When you pass through the cavern that housed the last collectible, you will be in an area with a giant log in the lava below. Platform to the top of the area, and jump down into the log to find a bubble surfboard course. When completed, it will reward you with the first Gold Coin of the level.

Gold Coin #2 – After you shock the sleeping dorudon in the story, you will jump up to a higher platform. There is a hook near that platform with a button that activates a Reef Sweeper challenge. You will need to glide around the area, and use the Reef Sweeper to suck up the jellyfish. Use the jellyfish to take out the wall at the starting area to obtain the second Gold Coin.

Hot Object #2 – When you are on the volcano slide, keep watch for a path preceded by a hook. Use the hook, and follow that path to collect the second hot object.

Gold Coin #3 – Right before the end of the volcano slide, there is a jump pad on the right. Use it, and follow the path to find the third Gold Coin.

Hot Object #3 – In the lava cave, there is a section where you will be jumping between moving platforms over some lava. You will see a hot object in the middle lane, but be careful of the erupting lava plumes.

Hot Object #4 – After the previous section, there is a pool of lava with a boulder you will roll. Take the ramp ahead of you to find the fourth hot object.

Hot Object #5 – Ahead of the previous collectible, while you are still rolling the boulder, there will be a plume of lava rising out of the middle of a section. Roll on top of the plume while it is down to collect the last hot object.

Screenshot via THQ Nordic

Spot – Just before the boss fight, you need to complete a puzzle in the cave painting cave. Before completing it, turn around to find where Spot is hiding.

Gold Coin #4 – There is a chair with a heart on it in the cave painting cave. Walk around the back of it to find the last Gold Coin of the level.

Those are all the collectibles and their locations in Prehistoric Kelp Forest. If you would like to follow our complete guide for the game, see the collectible locations in the guide for the next level, Medieval Sulfur Fields. If you would like a guide on how to get all of the trophies/achievements in the game, you can also go here. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.