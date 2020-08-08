14 Xbox One And PS4 Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

If you’re short on cash or simply fancy saving a few bob, both Sony and Microsoft have some great gaming sales currently underway. That being said, if you’re on the market for some freebies to tide you over this weekend, then you’re in the right place! As the the ol’ saying goes: The best things in life are free, right?

Both Sony and Microsoft are currently offering free weekends for certain games. In other words, a couple of titles won’t require you to pay anything to play them for a limited time, so you can check them out for free right now. Indeed, this weekend, there are a staggering 14 games that you can play for free across both the Xbox One and PS4. Admittedly, Microsoft’s free-to-play offerings far outweigh Sony’s, but there’s still a lot to choose from regardless of which console you’ll be gaming on.

So, without further ado, here’s a breakdown of all the Xbox One and PS4 titles that you’ll be able to play for free. Just be mindful that some games may require an online subscription to play while others will be available for shorter times than the rest.

PlayStation 4 Games (PlayStation Plus subscription required) Fall Guys – Free to own from now until August 31st

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Free to own from now until August 31st.

Borderlands 3 – Free to play until August 9th, also on Steam, Stadia, and Xbox One PlayStation 4 Games (PlayStation Plus subscription not required) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Multiplayer playlist is free-to-play in Warzone until August 10th

Gears 5 Gallery 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Xbox One Games (Xbox Live Gold subscription sometimes required) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Free-to-play until August 10th, multiplayer only

Gears 5 – Free-to-play until August 10th, also on PC

Black Desert – Free-to-play until August 10th

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Free-to-play until August 10th

Monster Hunter World – Free-to-play until August 10th

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – Free-to-play until August 10th

Borderlands 3 – Free-to-play until August 9th, also on Steam, Stadia, and Xbox One

Subnautica – Free-to-play until August 10th, also on PC

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Free-to-play until August 10th

Ark: Survival Evolved – Free-to-play until August 10th, also on PC

Portal Knights – Free to own until August 31st, Xbox Live Gold required

MX Unleashed ­– Free to own until August 15th, Xbox Live Gold required

Quite a list, right? But tell us, will you be trying out any of these games? Let us know in the usual place down below.