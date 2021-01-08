Star Wars Battlefront II Is Free On Epic Games Store Next Week

Epic Games Store users can get their hands on a cracking multiplayer title for the low price of nothing starting next week.

Star Wars Battlefront II. developer DICE’s second entry in the rebooted series, was met with overwhelming negativity when it launched back in 2017 due to egregious monetization practices – namely in the form of loot boxes gating progression – mandated by EA, though has managed to establish a strong user base in the years since. Indeed, many fans reacted with dismay last year when DICE confirmed, following the addition of tie-in content for The Rise of Skywalker, that it would no longer be supporting the game with further content releases.

The decision swiftly prompted players to campaign the publisher for a change of heart, with one Change.org petition even racking up more than 100,000 signatures at its peak. The show of solidarity ultimately made little difference, of course, though what remains is still very much worth checking out, especially when it’s completely free.

As an added bonus, the version you’ll be able to download from EGS is the Celebration Edition. This contains all DLC ever released, including maps, heroes/villains, customization options, skins and a wealth of other cosmetics for members of every available faction. A single player campaign is also part of the deal and, while certainly not the best story ever told in a galaxy far, far away, is still worth checking out, if only for its status as canon. Actress Janina Gavankar gives a commendable motion capture performance, too, as Imperial-turned-Rebel Alliance member Iden Versio in a neat if slightly contrived narrative twist.

Those yet to take Star Wars Battlefront II for a spin can download it for free (and to keep) on Epic Games Store starting January 14th.