Petition To Keep Star Wars Battlefront II Alive Soars Over 100K

EA may have to reconsider its stance on Star Wars Battlefront II.

Earlier this year, DICE confirmed in a lengthy blog post that it would no longer be providing content updates for its multiplayer shooter set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away and would be moving on to pursue new projects, most notably the next installment of Battlefield. For all intents and purposes, then, both publisher and developer consider the sequel to be a done deal, complete with all the content a Star Wars fan could hope for.

That, it seems, couldn’t be further from the truth, though. For those that don’t recall, Change.org user Christen Adler started a petition three months ago aimed at getting EA to reverse its aforementioned decision and continue pumping out updates for Battlefront II. Despite the repeated affirmation from DICE’s Ben Walke that no such thing would ever happen, fans in their thousands have continued lending their signature to Adler’s campaign, which, as of writing, now stands at over 110,000.

Is that a large enough pool of players to provoke a change of heart among decision-makers? Who knows, though Adler certainly seems to believe that’s the case, with his latest update celebrating the 100,000 milestone suggesting that EA’s recent remark about doubling-down on producing Star Wars games could be somewhat attributed to the apparent appetite for more Battlefront II updates.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how the situation resolves, though it’s worth noting that Adler doesn’t consider a so-called ‘revival’ of Battlefront II to be his petition’s only win condition. Should EA decide to change its tune and greenlight a sequel, that would also be satisfactory. Stranger things have happened than a publisher making a complete U-turn on a case it so adamantly considers to be closed, of course, so never say never.

In the meantime, Star Wars: Squadrons, EA Motive’s fast-paced dogfighter, is due to release later this year for consoles and PC. Check out the latest gameplay over here.