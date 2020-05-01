EA Reportedly Has No Plans To Make Star Wars Battlefront III

EA won’t be the publisher to finally deliver Star Wars Battlefront III, it seems.

Rather than cancel the project – as Pandemic’s original third installment was way back in the mid-2000s – however, this time it’s simply a case of the license holder preferring to refocus the efforts of DICE on other projects. Besides Battlefront, the developer is best known for its long-running Battlefield franchise which, following a disappointing performance by 2018’s entry, has been absent for almost two years.

According to Bespin Bulletin over on Instagram, EA is intent on regaining the series’ reputation as one of the best multiplayer shooters in the business, leaving no room or time for DICE to start work on a Battlefront II sequel. Those members of staff who, until recently, were providing post-launch support for the latter will be shifted to Battlefield 2021, says the report, which you can read in full below.

From what I’ve been hearing there is no Battlefront III. Most of the team at DICE working on Battlefront II will be shifted to Battlefield 2021, a game that EA are determined to make a return to form following the disappointing Battlefield V in 2018 and as I have exclusively reported in the past, EA’s next two Star Wars games are EA Motive’s combat flight simulator—Project Maverick releasing in 2021, in 2022 we will see the sequel to Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order and in 2023 the deal between EA and Lucasfilm comes to an end.

The good news, then, assuming the above to be accurate, is that more Star Wars video games are on the way, albeit with an emphasis on single-player titles going forward. Considering the overwhelmingly positive reception Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received last year, such a decision is probably for the best, though it’s worth noting that EA Motive’s flight simulator set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away could well feature multiplayer elements. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Disheartened by the news that Star Wars Battlefront III might never happen, or would you much rather Respawn continue to take the reins? Let us know in the usual place below!