Quantic Dream is apparently really struggling with new hires, which is affecting the development of its new Star Wars Eclipse game.

With the epic cinematic trailer they released at the Game Awards 2021, one would think David Cage and his team were making headway on their new venture in the galaxy far, far away, but it seems that the Star Wars button-smasher could be delayed several years due to Quantic Dream being sizeably understaffed.

According to a report by Xfire, due to Cage’s infamous workplace harassment lawsuit in 2018, the studio is having difficulty attracting new talent. In fact, back when they first announced Eclipse, the developer had 60 job openings in France. Flash forward a few months and they’re still reportedly looking to field that number, to no avail.

It goes without saying that Star Wars Eclipse is in the very early stages of production, which makes us wonder why they rushed the announcement. At the earliest, Eclipse was a few years down the line, but now with the knowledge that the studio lacks the creative manpower to develop their new game on schedule, that release window could very well be pushed into 2027 or 2028.

Henderson also claims that Quantic could be netting potential buyers, which explains the early showcase. Though for the time being, we’d take all of this with a grain of salt, as is always the case with such reports.