Star Wars Fans Think EA Will Announce Jedi: Fallen Order 2 This Month

While neither EA nor Respawn have ever definitively stated that a follow-up to the original game is in the works, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is believed by many to be in active development.

The reasons for this – besides the obvious success Cal Kestis’ first adventure enjoyed – have largely been chalked up to the posting of several job listings on the developer’s dedicated recruitment website making specific reference to the sci-fi franchise. Alongside this, numerous rumors have surfaced over the last several months claiming to have inside knowledge of the supposed story, one of which states that former Sith apprentice Darth Maul will make an appearance.

It’s worth stressing, as always, that all information sourced from anywhere other than official channels is to be taken with a large pinch of salt but with any luck, speculation won’t be necessary for much longer. In a post on Twitter earlier this week by EA, the publisher, in reference to an article by Game Informer, stated that “Now is a great time to get back to Jedi: Fallen Order”, immediately prompting many to presume an imminent sequel announcement.

Should that prove to be the case, it’s safe to assume that such a high-profile reveal would take place during an important event such as EA Play. As luck would have it, this year’s iteration of the annual showcase is due to take place in the latter half of July and could well have an emphasis on titles set in a galaxy far, far away.

Besides Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2‘s presence as a potential headline attraction, EA Motive is heavily expected to be working on something of its own set in George Lucas’ universe, though this one could be much farther out, so fans will just have to wait and see.