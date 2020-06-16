Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Squadrons Reveal Trailer

Star Wars: Squadrons has officially been confirmed as EA’s next game set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, but what is it, exactly? Older fans with fond memories of LucasArts’ Rogue Squadron series released for N64 and GameCube will assuredly be immediately familiar with what EA Motive’s first standalone release will entail. For the latecomers and younglings out there, there’s really only one key piece of information you need to know – this is an arcade-style dogfighter that aims to realize any would-be star pilot’s dream.

With a release date confirmed for later this year, fans can no doubt expect to see some direct gameplay footage over the months to come but even now, it seems yesterday’s cinematic spectacle has sent hype levels through the roof. Check out just some of the early reactions over on social media below.

I am a simple fellow. Any shot of a Star Destroyer rising from amidst cloud layers sparks a level of childish glee in me that I cannot quite describe! 😍 #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/Yq4FJ7lzG9 — Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) June 15, 2020

Some have already spotted a number of Easter eggs in the trailer, too, including brief appearances by Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels and legendary Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles.

Hera and Wedge? Of course two of the greatest pilots of the Rebellion will be in this game! #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/kkrKWnVfVV — GeekyGirlGab ⭐️ ᵇˡᵐ (@GeekyGirlGab) June 15, 2020

Others have been quick to point out the jaw-dropping visual quality, with particular praise going to the Star Destroyer rising from beneath a sea of clouds. Bespin, perhaps?

THIS SCENE. Star Wars space battle but make it pretty. #StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/hU0jnystER — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) June 15, 2020

This looks like something I'm gonna love getting sleep deprived by 🙂#StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/c0bJWOYAkR — Λ𝐫𝐤𝟑𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 (@Ark3ros) June 15, 2020

Gorgeous New Star Wars: Squadrons Art Calls For Pilots To Join The Fight 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I ship it. Can't wait for them both to die 😊#StarWarsSquadrons pic.twitter.com/JiDeyTKL47 — Kala Elizabeth – *Commissions Open* (@kalaelizabeth) June 15, 2020

I like how #StarWarsSquadrons brings back the old days at Lucasarts, Just with better graphics https://t.co/rbwtVrer4S — Marvel Dude (@marveldude368) June 15, 2020

As if September wasn’t gonna be busy enough. Looks like October is booked too. #StarWarsSquadrons https://t.co/525Z93L351 — Kang Jun Lang-康俊朗 (@KJLTaiwan) June 15, 2020

Arriving just in time to see out what’s likely to be Xbox One and PlayStation 4’s final weeks before the release of next-gen consoles, Star Wars: Squadrons takes flight on October 2nd for the aforementioned platforms as well as PC. Interestingly, EA has subsequently confirmed that this particular addition to the franchise will launch at the budget price of $39.99, though one shouldn’t take that as an indication of quality. Chances are, the lower price tag is simply a result of this being a smaller-scale, more niche product compared to, say, Battlefront II and Jedi: Fallen Order, but we’ll see. Stay tuned for more details.