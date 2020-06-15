Star Wars: Squadrons Will Launch With A Budget Price

Fans have been clamoring for a new dogfighting game set in the Star Wars universe for years, and EA has decided to answer that call with a new title that’s sure to excite anyone who loves the franchise. Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person game that allows players to pilot ships for the Galactic Empire or the New Republic in both a single player story and a suite of multiplayer modes. But perhaps the most unusual and exciting news that came from its announcement is that it’s launching at an unexpected price.

Star Wars: Squadron will drop with a price point of $39.99 when it releases later this year, but that shouldn’t deter you from checking it out, as it’s shaping up to be a beautifully-realized adventure. Its campaign – set not too long after the events of Return of the Jedi – switches perspectives between the two warring factions to give a unique look at the ongoing tribulations, and its multiplayer content will do the same by placing players against one another in 5v5 dogfights.

Why the game is priced so low is anyone’s guess, but chances are that it’s simply due to being relatively smaller in scale than other recent Star Wars titles like Jedi Fallen Order or Battlefront II. It could also be that EA is expecting to recoup development costs largely through microtransactions, as the game has been revealed to feature cosmetic items that could very well cost money to purchase.

We don’t know much more about the title quite yet, but we should get further details at EA Play on June 18th, where the company is expected to share a lot of information on its upcoming games.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches October 2nd, 2020 for $39.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.