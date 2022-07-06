‘Star Wars’ fans reminisce over Darth Maul’s most obscure video game appearance

There have been plenty of Star Wars games over the years many of which have included Darth Maul, but today fans are praising one feature that the character has done in an extremely obscure crossover.

Fans are throwing back to the time that Darth Maul appeared as a playable character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3.

The Sith apprentice was not only a formidable force user, but also a formidable skater with maxed-out stats in air, hangtime, ollie, speed, and almost-perfect spin and rail balance.

Those who played the game will remember the iconic visuals of Maul riding rails with his double-sided lightsaber out and ready to wield, if not for combat, then simply for extra style points.

Fans were soaking up the nostalgia on Reddit remembering this Tony Hawk addition, but as one fan noted this wasn’t the only Star Wars collaboration. In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, players could also play as the bounty hunter Jango Fett.

Here’s what fans had to say about one of the most beloved crossovers in Tony Hawk history.

As noted by commenters, there was plenty of depth to this collaboration and it wasn’t simply a look for the character. Sadly, unlike Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, this game and its sequel will not be receiving remakes, though they were in the works.

Last month Tony Hawk revealed that there initially were plans to remake these classic titles, however, as a result of the studio Vicarious Visions being absorbed by Blizzard, these plans were scrapped.

Fortunately, fans can still experience the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 as intended on the iconic PlayStation 2 and other older generation console devices.