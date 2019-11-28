Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Developer Already Wants To Make A Sequel

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order may only be a few weeks old, but its creator is already eager to get cracking on a sequel.

Released to both commercial and critical acclaim, Respawn Entertainment’s single-player adventure has already broken numerous sales records, a performance that, by EA’s standards, will assuredly be the first necessary stepping stone to securing a second installment. The publisher has notably placed stringent financial prerequisites on its games in the past, which, as was the case for Visceral’s Dead Space series, has resulted in an early grave for some beloved IPs.

Given the globally popular brand name attached to Fallen Order, though, Cal Kestis’ story was inevitably always going to sell well at retail. The real mystery was simply how well it would fare against EA’s previous efforts to capitalize on Star Wars‘ brand recognition.

As it’s still early days, the publisher has yet to provide specific sales figures for Fallen Order, though no matter the outcome, Respawn says it’d love nothing more than to make a sequel.

The studio’s Brand Strategy Director Charlie Houser revealed as much during a recent interview. When asked by GamesRadar if it’d be interested in continuing Cal’s story with future games, Houser responded with a simple but emphatic “yes”. Elaborating, he said, “We’ve had an absolute blast [making Fallen Order]. For a new team that’s come together at Respawn, it has been a lot of learning to pull this off. Pending player reaction and feedback, and how everyone’s feeling about it, we would love to continue making awesome experiences and stories and keep telling that story in Star Wars.”

Fantastic news for fans of Respawn’s latest efforts, then, but assuming a sequel is greenlit, you’re likely in for one hell of a wait.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for our review.