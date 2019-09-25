New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Fans eagerly awaiting more details on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been left somewhat disappointed as of late.

The single-player title, which launches later this year, follows the Padawan learner Cal Kestis on his quest to becoming a Jedi and is set between the events of George Lucas’ prequel films and the original trilogy. Cal must evade the galaxy-spanning power of the Empire as it dispatches specially trained Inquisitors tasked with hunting down and eliminating the last of the Jedi Order, learning new Force powers and Lightsaber abilities along the way.

Unfortunately, that’s more or less where the trickle of info dries up, as developer Respawn has seemingly gone into full lockdown since its last major gameplay reveal. At long last, however, and as if it had heard the pining for more news from millions of fans, the studio has confirmed that it has more to share before release day rolls around.

As part of a live stream counting down to Force Friday – an annual occasion used to showcase upcoming film, TV and video game merchandise – on September 26th, Fallen Order will have its own segment. Check out the teaser for tomorrow’s stream below.

At this time, it’s not clear what those intending to tune-in can expect to learn, though given the event’s focus on merchandise, there’s a chance we’ll finally learn more of how players will go about upgrading Cal’s custom Lightsaber as well as some of the abilities that will be unlocked in the process. Respawn has repeatedly hinted that Cal’s own trademark Jedi weapon has special properties and some elaboration, finally, on what that entails would be most welcome indeed.

Alternatively, audiences could be in for another visual spectacle akin to the AT-AT level demoed earlier this year, but we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.