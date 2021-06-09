Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Next-Gen Release Date Leaked By Retailers

The date reserved for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s arrival on next-gen appears to have been let loose ahead of schedule. As spotted by user YallaYalla over on Reddit, several digital retailers based in the UK and Europe have amended their respective pages for the single-player title in preparation for what’s likely an imminent announcement, should the mentioned date prove accurate.

All of those listed by YallaYalla specify that Respawn’s acclaimed adventure set in a galaxy far, far away is scheduled to land on PlayStation 5 on June 11th, meaning folks fortunate enough to have gotten their hands on Sony’s console could be taking to the stars in less than 48 hours. Interestingly, none of the leaks specify Xbox Series X|S, though one can only assume that the same applies to Microsoft’s platform.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While such a lack of hype and build-up between reveal and release would normally prompt overwhelming skepticism, it’s worth noting that publishers often revel in giving fans surprises such as this during the E3 period. Likewise, this is a port rather than a first-time launch, making an investment in advertising and marketing an unnecessary expense.

With that said, we’ll hold off on labeling this an official date for now, as there’s every chance Friday could come and go without so much as a mention of Cal Kestis’ visually updated war against the Empire. Speaking of which, rumors regarding a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order continue to circulate online. With any luck, the first details for the Padawan-turned-Jedi’s quest will emerge before the year is out. Watch this space for further developments as well as a rundown of all the improvements coming to 2019’s installment.