Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel May Already Be In Development

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order may only be one month old but it seems as if EA already has its sights set on delivering a sequel.

No doubt impressed with Respawn Entertainment’s fantastic first foray into George Lucas’ beloved universe, the publisher has added a number of new employment opportunities to its careers page all specifically attributed to the aforementioned developer. What’s more, each of the three job listings specifically mentions that successful candidates will be joining the studio’s “Star Wars team”, eliminating any room for interpretation.

The three sought after roles are for a senior character artist, level designer and senior software engineer, though it’s worth noting that nowhere does any of the listings namedrop a potential Fallen Order 2. Chances are, that’s exactly what’s going on behind closed doors, especially as Respawn has stated previously that it’d jump at the chance to make a sequel, but at the very least, more Star Wars is in the pipeline.

“We’re looking for a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard-earned expertise to create an incredible Star Wars experience,” reads one of the job descriptions, which goes on to drop a number of major hints for the upcoming title. “We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars Universe and is invigorated by the idea of coding third-person action/adventure games.”

The statement is hugely indicative of a Fallen Order sequel, no doubt, but fans shouldn’t expect an announcement (or a release date, for that matter) even remotely soon. If development on the sequel has truly already begun, it’ll be in the incredibly early stages and likely be targeting a next-gen launch window.

An agonizing wait lies ahead, then, but with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order still fresh in many players’ minds, now’s the perfect time to let us know your personal wish list for a sequel. Sound off in the comments below!