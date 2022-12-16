‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ collector’s edition comes with a freakin lightsaber

The latest Star Wars game collectors edition might just require Santa to install a hyperdrive on his sleigh to keep up with the thirsty fans sure to put the item on their wishlists at the last minute. Not only is the limited edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor put out by Limited Run Games sold in a magnetic case with SteelBook packaging, but it also comes with a seventeen-inch honest-to-goodness lightsaber hilt.

Stay one step ahead of the Empire with the STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Collector's Edition.

Includes a copy of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC code, SteelBook & a full-size, functional Cal Kestis replica lightsaber hilt.



Limited pre-orders are open: https://t.co/zCesLK0FpX pic.twitter.com/SnLj1ta9Q2 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 9, 2022

The hilt included is a replica of the series protagonist Cal Kestis’ own first lightsaber, and is definitely one of the more prestigious bits of schwag to ever be featured in a Star Wars game package. The saber, which originally belonged to Kestis’ master Jaro Tapal, is used by Cal as he continues to elude the Galactic Empire who are still hunting down the handful of Jedi that survived Order 66.

Survivor takes place five years after the events of the first game in the series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which itself took place five years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. That makes the events that unfold in Survivor roughly contemporary with the events taking place during Obi-Wan Kenobi. Kestis must find a way to defeat the machinations of a mysterious Senator seeking to destroy him.

CAL KESTIS AND BD-1 ARE BACK #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/2OcfIFEnV7 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) December 5, 2022

The Collectors Edition retails at a relatively reasonable $299. Not bad considering that’s the price of most high-quality lightsabers even without the game. The PC and Xbox versions of the game appear to be nearly sold out, but PS5 versions are still in stock. Be forewarned though, the hilt does not come with a blade (you can purchase one that fits the hilt separately, though).