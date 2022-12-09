‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ shows off stunning new gameplay at The Game Awards

It was heavily rumored, then confirmed, and now, a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released at The 2022 Game Awards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, both of which were developed by Respawn Entertainment, and the first trailer for the upcoming game was released earlier this year.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, shows Cal Kestis (now with a beard) five years after the original game, as he fights his way through stormtroopers with his lightsaber. He performs some new tricks in the new trailer, and it introduces some new characters as well while showing us a look at some of our old friends.

The biggest announcement of the trailer was its release date, which was announced to be March 17, 2023. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, interestingly leaving out the last generation of gaming consoles. Of course, in the first trailer for the game, it was announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be arriving in 2023, but now we have an accurate date and it is only three months away.

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who portrays the main Jedi in the games, Cal Kestis, appeared on The Game Awards stage to announce the game, with his lightsaber in hand. If you are unfamiliar with the series, the game draws inspiration from the Dark Souls series of games, where you traverse areas, take out enemies or beasts, and then meditate in certain spots to upgrade your force abilities which respawn enemies.

We had previously reported earlier in the week that the pre-order details for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had leaked ahead of this announcement at The Game Awards. The new trailer has confirmed the pre-order information which leaked earlier, with new outfits for Cal inspired by Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even an R2-D2 paint job for your droid pal, BD-1. It is assumed that they will be a part of the pre-order bonuses so you still have a few months to do so even though they go live tonight.

Interestingly, even though the game was promoted at The Game Awards, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order did not win any. Hopefully, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fares better at The Game Awards in 2023. Ignite those lightsabers when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC on March 17, 2023.