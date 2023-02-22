‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ finally gives players a glimpse of its upcoming ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ DLC

Get your lightsabers ready, because EA has revealed a look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor downloadable content inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The game, which is set to be released on April 28, 2023, follows Jedi Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as he navigates the Star Wars universe while it is under the control of the menacing Empire. It is the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and improves upon one of the more lackluster things about that game, the customization options.

Don the robes, wield the saber and holster the blaster inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi when you pre-order #StarWarsJediSurvivor.



🔗: https://t.co/VsiMQAioRt pic.twitter.com/6eDDRRpG7l — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) February 21, 2023

In the original game, you could customize your lightsaber, which was a highlight, but for Cal himself, the poncho options were pretty boring. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will be able to customize Cal’s outfit, as well as his lightsaber and his new blaster. The EA Star Wars Twitter account has shared a first look at the “Jedi Survival” set, inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi. This is interesting as the game takes place in the same year as the series.

The outfit in question matches Ben Kenobi’s look in the Disney Plus series which was released in 2022, complete with his goggles. It is called the Hermit outfit. The lightsaber matches Obi-Wan’s as well, with the blaster resembling the one he used in the show. You can own this look if you pre-order any version of the game.

If you order the deluxe version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will unlock two additional customization sets. One is inspired by Han Solo, with his iconic “Scoundrel” outfit and blaster, as well as a cool green color scheme for BD-1, Cal’s droid. The other set is inspired by Luke Skywalker. The outfit is an odd choice, as it is inspired by Luke’s look at the end of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, complete with his yellow jacket.

Where the second set really shines is in the lightsaber skin, allowing you to play with a lightsaber inspired by Luke’s and an awesome color scheme for BD-1 that matches the color scheme for the ever-popular R2-D2. It is unclear whether or not any of these skins will be available through normal gameplay, but both the Han Solo and Luke Skywalker sets are labeled as exclusive, whereas the Obi-Wan set is not.

Either way, it seems like there will be many fun customization options for Star Wars fans. You can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, either at your local retailer or you can go here to find out more. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases on April 28, 2023.