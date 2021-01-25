Home / gaming

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Trends Online Following New Sequel Rumors

By
2021 is shaping up to be one for the record books as far as Star Wars is concerned.

Fresh off the back of Lucasfilm and Disney’s confirmation that several live-action TV shows and films are on course to arrive over the next two years or so, it was announced earlier this month that the former studio would be assuming a more involved role in other corners of the franchise, most notably video games. Using the newly established Lucasfilm Games brand, the company plans to collaborate with some of the industry’s most talented developers essentially with the aim of ushering in a golden age for Star Wars in interactive entertainment.

This means, among other things, that EA – which has held sole rights over the IP in the medium since 2013 – will be joined by the likes of Ubisoft and others in aiming to make the best adventure set in a galaxy far, far away possible, and there’s already one that’s quickly become a fan favourite despite the fact that it remains nothing but a rumor.

Knights of the Old Republic, BioWare’s seminal RPG often considered to be one of finest tales ever told in George Lucas’ universe, is heavily rumored to either be getting a remake or direct sequel. The latter of these two scenarios so far appears to be the most likely, and following renewed hopes that exactly that is in the works thanks to several reputable sources coming forward to suggest as such, the internet is getting excited by the prospect, to say the least, as you can see below.

As for when a so-called Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3 is likely to be announced, who knows? There are plenty of viable venues, though. While not an officially recognized occasion, May the 4th is a date worth keeping an eye on, as are the summer months usually dominated by reveals coming out of E3. The latter is unlikely to go ahead this year due to COVID-19, but you can no doubt expect something to take place in its stead.

In the meantime, let us know what you’d love to see from a KOTOR sequel in the usual place below!

