Star Wars: Squadrons Reveals New Details For Rebel And Imperial Factions

At its core, Star Wars: Squadrons might be all about letting fans of the franchise experience the thrill of piloting an X-Wing or TIE Fighter from the comfort of their own home, but that certainly doesn’t mean EA Motive has any intention of skipping on story content. Quite the opposite, in fact. The developer’s budget-priced space sim has been confirmed to come bundled with a full-sized campaign when it ships later this year which aims to tell a story of two halves.

Unlike its spiritual predecessor, Squadrons‘ single-player component will have budding star pilots experience Star Wars‘ central conflict from both sides of the spectrum and thanks to today’s new information, we now have a clearer idea of each faction’s position in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, following the death of Emperor Palpatine. You can get to know more about the game’s central Titan and Vanguard squadrons via the official descriptions provided below.

Titan Squadron Titan Squadron has a reputation throughout the Empire to match their unofficial motto: “Unrelenting Might.” Titan’s pilots are trained to lead heavy strikes against enemy stations and planets, and scatter hostile armadas ahead of Imperial capital ships. Though their numbers have diminished since Endor, that has only made Titan’s remaining pilots more determined to crush the New Republic. Vanguard Squadron Vanguard Squadron operates largely in the Bormea Sector, handling pockets of Imperial resistance and defending key New Republic planets like Chandrila and Brentaal IV. They specialize in rapid response attacks, high-risk rescue missions, and ambushing Imperial capital ships, going by their squadron motto: “Fearless to the Finish”. Recently, Vanguard has been picked to tackle a special covert assignment.

Among those moons and planets name-dropped that many will be familiar with are Endor and Chandrila, the latter of which is known to be the home of Rebel leader Mon Mothma.

Does that point to the character making a potential appearance in-game? Considering the likes of Wedge Antilles and Hera Syndulla have already been spotted in trailers, additional cameos and crossovers between different portions of the franchise certainly aren’t off the table. As for the ships that Titan and Vanguard Squadrons will be piloting, each side will have access to four different fighters, all of which will serve a specific purpose in the heat of battle. Capital ships such as Star Destroyers and Rebel cruisers won’t be directly controlled, though will serve as hubs for players to congregate and form parties in.

Star Wars: Squadrons is out October 2nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with pre-orders available now. See here for further details.