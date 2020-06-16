Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Featured Some Awesome Cameos

Star Wars: Squadrons might not be what every fan of the franchise has been hoping to see EA announce as its next adventure set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, but misguided petitions aside, early reactions to the gorgeous-looking action title have been universally positive. Those that tuned in to watch yesterday’s reveal have been voicing their excitement for its release ever since over on social media, and for good reason.

Besides teasing a level of visual fidelity the likes of which has never been seen before in a Star Wars title, fans have subsequently spotted a number of cameos in Squadrons‘ debut trailer from characters across various eras. We have absolutely no doubt that more familiar faces will make themselves known as we get closer to release day, but the two that have so far been confirmed are Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels and Wedge Antilles, the legendary fighter pilot that played an instrumental role in bringing down the Empire.

We already know, of course, that Squadrons‘ narrative takes place sometime between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, thereby confirming that the events transpiring in Star Wars Rebels have already come to pass. That being the case, Hera’s appearance here would be the most current chronologically and make her considerably older than in Disney’s animated series.

As for Wedge, we expect Luke Skywalker’s dear friend and comrade to be every bit the ace pilot he is in the film series, though it remains to be seen if Denis Lawson will return to voice this iteration of the character. Expect EA Motive to deliver answers to those burning questions and more in the run-up to launch later this year.

Star Wars: Squadrons is out October 2nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.