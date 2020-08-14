New Sword And Shield GameStop Event Features Special Gigantamax Pokémon

A new limited-time event for Pokémon Sword and Shield has just gone live in North America and, as usual, participants can get their hands on a lucrative prize for taking part.

To get started, you’ll first need to download the dedicated Pokémon Pass mobile app available on both iOS and Android and then head to your nearest GameStop store. As a worthwhile side note for those still required to abide by social distancing guidelines, you won’t be required to actually head in-store for this particular gift but rather, simply be close enough for the app to recognise that a participating retailer is nearby.

Assuming the above conditions are met, you should receive a unique Dynamx Crystal item for use in either of Switch games. As for how one goes about using the special trinket, you’ll need to make a beeline for the mainland Wild Area (not Isle of Armor) and use the crystal. Doing so will cause a Max Raid Battle beam to appear at the Watchtower Ruins which, when interacted with, will begin an encounter with Gigantamax Copperajah.

Pokémon Sword And Shield E3 Screenshots 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The elephant-inspired ‘Mon is already obtainable via normal means in-game, of course, though what makes this particular specimen worth catching is its predetermined individual values (IVs).

Those numbers are an integral component of competitive Pokémon battling and, in this case, are favorably distributed in Copperajah’s strongest attributes – HP, Attack and Special Attack. It’s worth noting, too, that this version has a 0 IV in Speed, making it the perfect candidate for a Trick Room team. You have from now until August 31st to take grab your own Dynamax Crystal.

In related news, the second of Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s two DLC expansions, Crown Tundra, is due to release later this year and introduces several new mythical and legendary Pokémon, including Zarude. See here for all the details.