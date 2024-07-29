The best ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games, ranked

Final Fantasy and Disney doesn’t necessarily sound like a winning combination but the Kingdom Hearts games prove good things can happen when companies take risks. Since the release of the first Kingdom Hearts game in 2002, the series has spanned 12 games and acquired a dedicated fanbase of players who can’t seem to agree which game is the best.

Kingdom Hearts; story is notoriously convoluted at best and just-plain-confusing at the worst. Couple that with the fact not all Kingdom Hearts game mechanics are seamless and it can make for a frustrating experience depending on which game you play. When a Kingdom Hearts game gets it right, however, it really gets it right and it’s this duality that makes being a fan both frustrating and rewarding.

Although every game isn’t as good as the best entry in the series, you won’t regret getting into the Kingdom Hearts franchise. That being said, most fans can agree the lows in the decades-spanning series are as low as the highs are high. Whether you’re looking to learn more about Kingdom Hearts or you’re a seasoned player who wants to validate their own opinion, here are the Kingdom Hearts games ranked worst to best.

12. Kingdom Hearts Coded

Kingdom Hearts Coded is a decent experience when it comes to gameplay but it also doesn’t really have a reason to exist. Beginning as a mobile phone game, the game was later released on the Nintendo DS as Re:coded and includes action and light puzzle elements. That’s fine and all but the story is really where things fall apart.

The plot is overly repetitive, making players basically repeat events from the first game. It doesn’t really serve a purpose in the overall canon and is somewhat boring compared to other titles.

11. Kingdom Hearts: Unchained X

A Kingdom Hearts mobile game with gacha elements was always going to ruffle some feathers and Kingdom Hearts Unchained X is that game; or should I say, was that game before it was shut down. Now only the cutscenes remain online and while the story isn’t half-bad, the inherent “this is a cash grab” vibes and repetitive filler missions turned off even the most loyal fans during its heyday.

Some elements like character customization are cool ideas that would be fun to explore in another game but that wasn’t enough to make Unchained X good.

10. Kingdom Hearts Dark Road

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is contained with the Unchained X app and uses much of the same game mechanics. It doesn’t have the same gacha elements as Unchained X and its story, which depicts antagonist Xehanort’s origin, is actually really well done. Dark Road would be higher if it were told through a different medium but hey, we can always hope for a remastered version in the future.

9. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is a rhythm game made in much the same fashion as Final Fantasy Theatrhythm so if you’re familiar with that, you’ll probably like this. As far as rhythm games go, this one greatly benefits from its soundtrack composed by Yoko Shimomura. Shimomura is the lead composer for the series and her work is incredible in Melody of Memory.

While the game’s soundtrack is undeniably fantastic, its story is just okay. It has its moments and the game does hint at what happens to Sora after Kingdom Hearts 3, but definitely don’t play for the story alone.

8. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

I know this seems low for what’s considered one of the best stories in all of Kingdom Hearts and if I was judging on story alone I would have to agree. 358/2 Days has some of the most heartfelt story beats in the whole series as well as the most heartbreaking. Unfortunately, the gameplay can be awkward due to the game being released for the DS and some missions can feel a bit repetitive.

It’s still crazy to me that this hasn’t been re-released on another console but when it is, I know it will rank much higher on my list.

7. Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

This placement might be controversial but Chain of Memories is a really good game if you give it the chance. As the direct sequel to the first Kingdom Hearts, the story does a good job of connecting the first game with KH2 and I’d argue the plot has been widely influential for the entire series.

While the card-based battle system is polarizing, I appreciate the decision to introduce new game mechanics (and it can be really fun once you get the hang of it). In my opinion, the art style and gameplay is more enjoyable in the original GBA version but the PS2 remake is more popular.

6. Kingdom Hearts

The first Kingdom Hearts holds up surprisingly well for a game released in 2002. Its plot and gameplay are joyfully simple compared to how complex future games would become. Yes, it has some awkward bumps in places and some worlds are unnecessarily confusing (looking at you Tarzan) but play one note of “Simple and Clean” and all is forgiven.

5. Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage

For a game meant to tie up some loose ends before the release of KH3, Birth By Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage is fantastic. Gameplay is smooth and fluid, the visuals are gorgeous, and the story, while short, does a great job connecting the games.

It also gets bonus points for explaining why Mickey wasn’t wearing a shirt at the end of KH1. They didn’t have to do that but I’m glad they did.

4. Kingdom Hearts 3

It was always going to be a challenge to meet the lofty expectations of fans who had waited for this game but KH3 does a darn good job all things considered. Some moments don’t quite work but the game is visually beautiful and brings most storylines to a satisfying conclusion. It’s not the perfect ending to the series (so far) but it never could have been.

3. Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

Despite its convoluted plot — you play as three different characters experiencing the same events — Birth by Sleep is easily one of the best games in the franchise. The prequel offers context for the entire series (though I think it also works well on its own) and actually gets quite dark in places. The game introduces a new trio that is just as charming as the original and their different fighting styles are fun to play despite the limitations of being released on PSP.

2. Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

In my opinion, Dream Drop Distance is a great change of pace compared to the games that came before it. The gameplay is fluid and flows extremely well but that’s not the reason I ranked it so high. Dream Drop Distance introduces Dream Eaters which are basically the game’s answer to Pokémon. I love Pokémon; ergo, I love Dream Drop Distance.

Playing as both Riku and Sora is fun and the plot is great for a game that could have relied solely on the Dream Eaters’ gimmick. The Drop mechanic can be inconvenient at times but I respect Square Enix’s willingness to change things up when they could have released a KH1 clone and called it a day.

1. Kingdom Hearts 2

KH2 is often considered the uncontested best of the series and I’m prone to agree. No game is perfect but with great characters to love, a phenomenal soundtrack, awesome boss fights, and some of the best worlds (who doesn’t love Lion King Sora?), KH2 comes pretty darn close. It combines the best of Disney with the best of Final Fantasy and for that, I’ll always be grateful.

