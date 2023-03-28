The best order to play the ‘Resident Evil’ games

Resident Evil burst into the computer gaming world way back in 1996. To date, there have been ten core games in the series. But how should gamers play them? There are two ways to go – by chronological order or release date.

Those interested in progressing through the story might want to opt for chronological order. However, those interested in seeing the franchise’s evolution, from humble PS1 beginnings into modern AAA series, should play in release order. The release order is not drastically different from the chronological order, and allows new players to get the same experience that hardcore fans had. To get a feel for how the series started and why it has become so popular, play the following:

Resident Evil (1996)

Image via Capcom

The Capcom game that started it all, Resident Evil created the setting that spawned multiple entries and spin-off movies. You play as Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, members of the elite Special Tactics And Rescue Service (S.T.A.R.S.) in their mission to rescue Bravo Team after a helicopter crash. The survivors have taken refuge in an abandoned mansion, and it is Jill and Chris’ job to figure out what the heck is going on there. This game is a great introduction to the series (even if the controls are sluggish by modern standards). Just be prepared for a certain infamous jump scare behind one of the many ominous-looking doors.

Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Image via Capcom

Set two months after the events of the first Resident Evil, the second installment involves much of the same puzzle-based gameplay – this time moving the action beyond the mansion to the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City. The evil Umbrella Corporation certainly has some questions to answer. A smash-hit on release, the game took the series’ popularity to dizzying heights. A 2019 remake is available featuring modern graphics and updated gameplay. But gamers who want the total experience should play the original first.

Resident Evil 3 (1999)

Image via Capcom

Player character Jill Valentine continues to evade flesh-eating zombies and Umbrella Corporation goons in her attempt to escape from Raccoon City. This time she is also being hunted by a Nemesis-T Type, a bioengineered terror weapon designed to seek out and eliminate the surviving members of S.T.A.R.S. Another remake with modern graphics was released in 2020.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica (2000)

Image via Capcom

In Code Veronica, the player takes on the role of Claire Redfield (Chris Redfield’s sister) on her quest to find her missing brother. Stranded in a prison complex on Rockfort Island in the remote Southern Ocean, Claire must confront the island’s unstable commander, Alfred Ashford. Code Veronica received widespread praise on release, but as of yet there has been no modern remake of this entry.

Resident Evil Zero (2002)

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil Zero (or Resident Evil 0) is set in the hours prior to the beginning of the first Resident Evil, but this time the player is controlling a member of the S.T.A.R.S. Bravo Team and an escaped convict. In the beginning, the pair fight their way through a train crawling with the undead before heading to an Umbrella facility. This game ends where the first Resident Evil began, with the sole survivor of the team running toward the mansion.

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Image via Steam

The first of the modern Resident Evil games, RE4 focused on action and shootouts, dropping some of the previous games’ survival-horror mechanics. When the President’s daughter is kidnapped, government agent Leon S. Kennedy travels to Spain to rescue her. A cult led by a mind-controlling parasite is responsible, and Kennedy must take down a bunch of these self-styled Iluminados to achieve his objective. The game received rave reviews at the time, and a remake was released in March 2023.

Resident Evil 5 (2009)

Image via Steam

Chris Redfield (of the first Resident Evil) returns, this time taking the good fight to West Africa. Chris is no longer with S.T.A.R.S., but has instead joined up with the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA). Third-person action sequences take the player from deadly marshes to underground labs, eventually culminating in a fight with long-time series villain Albert Wesker in an active volcano. The game received favorable reviews. Fans are already predicting a modern remake in the style of the others sometime soon.

Resident Evil 6 (2012)

Image via Steam

Resident Evil 6 was unusual in that it allowed players to select between four storylines. Fan-favorites Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy make reappearances in what amounts to a straight-up third-person-shooter game (complete with new rolling and sliding mechanics). RE6 got mixed reviews at the time, and the game does feel bloated with few of the survival-horror elements that made the first entries so wildly popular.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

Image via Steam

Resident Evil 7 brought the series closer to its original format. The game had much less combat and the survival-horror elements that had been missing were reintroduced. A first-person perspective made the action more frightening. Fans were left with a breathtakingly good game that saw the player character Ethan Winters (an ordinary guy with limited skills) search a derelict estate for his missing wife. With a focus on exploration, RE7 was one of the best in the series.

Resident Evil Village (2021)

Image via Steam

The latest release in the series has proved another smash-hit. Players once again take control of Ethan Winters in another first person survival-horror exploration game. After being transported to a strange European village (crawling with werewolves, vampires, and other unsavory characters), Ethan must fight to protect his young daughter. While more action-heavy than RE7, Village has enough jump scares and disturbing elements to make it more of a successor to those early franchise hits.

One fundamental dilemma facing gamers is whether to play the original versions of the early installments or the modern remakes. Gamers should decide themselves whether to play the slick third-person shooter remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, or opt for the tank-controls challenge of the original PlayStation entries. New players can check out the faithful 2002 HD remake of the very first Resident Evil to see if they like the setting, and get a taste of what the series has to offer.

With over 20 years of installments on offer, and a new Resident Evil 4 remake available now, the series has more than enough nail-biting content to keep you terrified for hours on end. Play on your own and in the dark… if you dare.