The first-ever ‘Legend of Zelda’ LEGO set is headed to shelves soon

If it wasn’t enough for The Legend of Zelda franchise to give players near Master Builder status in The Tears of the Kingdom, gamers and Lego lovers alike can now build in real life. After releasing Animal Crossing and Mario sets galore, Nintendo and Lego have fused their power to create the first LOZ themed Lego set.

The 2-in-1 kit features some gorgeous new minifigs for the Legend of Zelda main characters, and features a slew of classic faces from across the franchise.

What is included in the Lego Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set?

There are still several months between fans and new build, the 2500 piece isn’t set to release until September 1, 2024, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get excited. The Great Deku Tree set is modeled after the deity seen in Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild. It has a variety of looks and can be transformed several times over. From sporting standard leaves or adorable Cherry blossoms, to a cooking nook for Link turned Skulltula murder den, it’s dripping with Nintendo zeal.

The set includes some sleek new Breath of the Wild inspired Zelda and Link mini figures, Navi, the infamous blue fairy from The Ocarina of Time, a red fairy, and as some familiar Korok faces – even the maraca-wielding Hetsu!

But wait, there’s more! The set features some classic Zelda baddies, ranging from Deku Babas to a Skulltula. When you’ve had your fill of cooking at the base of the Deku Tree, the set can be repurposed into Link’s tree hut from The Ocarina of Time for a massive boost of nostalgia. Just like the classic 64 game, Link’s minifigure has both a child and an adult version to choose from.

The set is hopefully the first in some highly anticipated Zelda entries. At £259.99 / $389.99 CAD / $299.99 USD / $449.99 AUD / €299.99 its on the more expensive side for what it contains. When compared to the Spider-Man Daily Bugle set, it might not seem as worth it. Despite its hefty price tag, these bad boys are expected to fly off the shelves.

With the popularity of Nintendo, it’s likely that Lego will release another set in the future. Hyrule Castle, a Wind Waker pirate ship, or the iconic water temple from OoT would scratch that itch for many collectors.

As of now, however, the future of the “Lego of Zelda” its till up in the air, but at least we have something to occupy our time until the fabled Legend of Zelda movie finally drops/

