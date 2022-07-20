The internet is in love with ‘Stray’, the game where you play as a cat
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s cats. Combine that with video games, and you’ve got a certified crowd pleaser. Stray is taking the internet by storm, with it perhaps the only game out there that lets you play as cat.
Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna (hehehe, purr) Interactive, Stray has been in the works since 2015 and has finally launched after several delays. The launch of the PlayStation console exclusive has seen a myriad of memes and love online, quickly finding its way to the hearts of internet inhabitants.
Cat memes have swept through Twitter, and frankly you love to see it. Prowling across a neo-cyberpunk dystopia, the fluffy feline is getting plenty of attention. That attention extends to real cats, with many sharing videos of their cats going nuts over their on-screen counterpart.
Hell, there’s already an entire account dedicated to cats watching Stray being played. Enjoy some of these furry friends.
Particular praise has gone to some of the more wacky things you can do in the game. In true cat fashion, you’re able to knock things over, and there’s even a trophy for meowing 100 times.
Then there’s the absolutely cursed content posted. No, please don’t remind me of 2019’s Cats. I’ve suffered through enough. Annapurna even called out the horrendous crossover.
You may need to get more into the extensive lore of Stray, and this tweet has you covered for that. Quality publishing, I’m told by my cat.
In case we hadn’t already shown you enough cats loving Stray, here’s some more. Cats are truly a man’s best friend, and not dogs. Fight us.
You can now play Stray by becoming a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, or by purchasing the game on Steam. It’s gotten many plaudits, with it described as the best cyberpunk game of recent memory by We Got This Covered.