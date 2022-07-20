The internet is in love with ‘Stray’, the game where you play as a cat

If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s cats. Combine that with video games, and you’ve got a certified crowd pleaser. Stray is taking the internet by storm, with it perhaps the only game out there that lets you play as cat.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna (hehehe, purr) Interactive, Stray has been in the works since 2015 and has finally launched after several delays. The launch of the PlayStation console exclusive has seen a myriad of memes and love online, quickly finding its way to the hearts of internet inhabitants.

Cat memes have swept through Twitter, and frankly you love to see it. Prowling across a neo-cyberpunk dystopia, the fluffy feline is getting plenty of attention. That attention extends to real cats, with many sharing videos of their cats going nuts over their on-screen counterpart.

Hell, there’s already an entire account dedicated to cats watching Stray being played. Enjoy some of these furry friends.

Particular praise has gone to some of the more wacky things you can do in the game. In true cat fashion, you’re able to knock things over, and there’s even a trophy for meowing 100 times.

just a day in the life pic.twitter.com/Ukc5SAFYl2 — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) July 18, 2022

Then there’s the absolutely cursed content posted. No, please don’t remind me of 2019’s Cats. I’ve suffered through enough. Annapurna even called out the horrendous crossover.

You may need to get more into the extensive lore of Stray, and this tweet has you covered for that. Quality publishing, I’m told by my cat.

suggested pre-read for Stray pic.twitter.com/dF2ClgIc9Z — Shane Bettenhausen (@ShaneWatch) July 19, 2022

I absolutely cannot wait to play this game tomorrow. Hearing that it’s only five hours long and included with the PlayStation Plus/Extra tiers is an awesome bonus, too! https://t.co/AderPYGfwy — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) July 18, 2022

10 minutes into Stray from @A_i and I feel an overwhelming guilt for not letting my cat be free to go outside and form a cat street gang. — Rex Dickson (@Rex_Dickson_) July 19, 2022

In case we hadn’t already shown you enough cats loving Stray, here’s some more. Cats are truly a man’s best friend, and not dogs. Fight us.

Here’s is the only review for Stray that you need. Stick this in your marketing, @A_i pic.twitter.com/ZyCX4DGhA2 — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) July 19, 2022

You can now play Stray by becoming a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, or by purchasing the game on Steam. It’s gotten many plaudits, with it described as the best cyberpunk game of recent memory by We Got This Covered.