The Internet Is Outraged At “Porn” Of Sora Drawn After Smash Bros. Confirmation

It was a dream for many to see Sora from Kingdom Hearts confirmed for Super Smash Bros. Most fans have been extremely excited with their priceless reaction posts online. However, a comedic drawing referencing one of the biggest Nintendo memes ever now has fans online extremely angry.

@TinaFate1 has over 207.6k followers on Twitter and is known for a wide variety of art, both salacious and tame. One of their latest posts has gotten a lot of attention — a lot of it negative — for showing what Sora might look like if he put on the Super Crown.

Welcome to the family, Sora pic.twitter.com/JKomfhksHQ — CEO of MILFS (@TinaFate1) October 6, 2021

The picture itself, and the hinted at pornographic version in existence, got a lot of Twitter users angry very fast, with many pointing out how Sora is rather young in the games.

NSFW artists stop drawing porn of children for clout challenge [IMPOSSIBLE] https://t.co/oljj3mUMMH pic.twitter.com/TGwyd0D0oz — Susie (@DewEnjoyer) October 6, 2021

sora is 15 you fuckin’ weirdo https://t.co/n54FAckWBW — // THERON // (@_TEB2_) October 6, 2021

He's 14 you fucking dunce https://t.co/4sEepIhUuQ pic.twitter.com/cjaxXIDPFV — Koopa but spookily sus ඞ (🎂 2 MONTHS) (@TheKrustyKoopa) October 6, 2021

when are you weird mfs gonna stop doing this to characters that are legit kids https://t.co/cSxnVtQXrn — smitty (@tokarica) October 6, 2021

With a few being downright disgusted at the picture even existing.

While others pointed out that artists might be oversexualizing characters in general.

Twitter artists try not to draw every character with massive boobs https://t.co/GzvvYSky9W — 🎃 (@xiiiphobic) October 6, 2021

With Sora being in the spotlight, it’s likely even more art like this will pop up online going forward. We can only imagine how Disney’s legal team feels about something so close to their brand being sexualized.