The Internet’s Freaking Out Over EA’s Dead Space Remake Reveal

While leaks prior to the big event may have preemptively revealed that a certain beloved survival horror franchise was on course to be making a return, prior knowledge certainly hasn’t put a damper on EA’s Dead Space remake announcement.

Yesterday, the publisher confirmed Isaac Clarke’s return to the USG Ishimura as a next-gen exclusive, with the company’s first-party Motive Studio overseeing production. The developer, best known for its collaboration with DICE on Star Wars Battlefront II and the terrific if small-in-scope Squadrons, will replace original series creator Visceral, which closed its doors in 2017 following the cancellation of its own game set in a galaxy far, far away.

Naturally, fans are over the moon about Clarke’s debut on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with early reactions over on Twitter being almost universally positive. Check them out for yourselves below.

dude.



Dead Space remake.



dude.



❤️ — cory balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) July 22, 2021

Dead Space remake by the fine folks at @MotiveStudio and an all new sci-fi horror in @CallistoTheGame by original Dead Space creators?



BRUH pic.twitter.com/E9DgEc7zqe — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) July 22, 2021

Dead Space remake is a fucking POG champ — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) July 22, 2021

RESIDENT EVIL THRIVING



DEAD SPACE REMAKE



FATAL FRAME 5 REMASTER



AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — Ⓙ︎Ⓔ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓢ︎Ⓔ︎ 💋 (@JbootyfuI) July 22, 2021

Yes, the original game still holds up.



But it can be better. #DeadSpace pic.twitter.com/9fDgzoH6FD — GiveMeButter (@GiveMeButter) July 22, 2021

All systems go on the hype train, then, and even Glen A. Schofield, director of the original released in 2008, has registered their excitement over seeing how Motive intends to terrify an all-new generation of gamers with the Necromorphs.

“Directing the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career. Excited to see what the EA @MotiveStudio team does with it!” — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) July 22, 2021

Prior to its being put on hiatus, Dead Space‘s success led to the release of two sequels, the last of which would contribute to its downfall for diverging too far from horror in favor of action as well as the implementation of microtransactions. Whether the upcoming revival will prove popular enough to justify an all-new entry remains to be seen, though it goes without saying that we can’t wait to see the end result.

The Dead Space remake is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. A release date has yet to be provided.