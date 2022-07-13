The new ‘Kirby’ game comes with a sweet ‘Fall Guys’-style twist

Hope you’re hungry: Nintendo has something sweet in-store with the reveal of the newest trailer for their upcoming Kirby game, Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is the second Kirby game to be released in 2022. It’s a multiplayer, battle royale-like game where you race around dessert-themed obstacle courses and challenges. It’s like Mario Party and Fall Guys were mashed together and made Target’s Kirby balls the main character.

According to Nintendo, the goal is to increase Kirby’s size by giving it as many strawberries and food boxes as possible. The bigger the size, the faster Kirby will be. The game will allow both local and online multiplayer, so you’re able to test your skills with your friends or with other strangers.

“Snack your way to victory in a jam-packed race to claim a mountain of strawberries in Kirby’s Dream Buffet for Nintendo Switch! Roll down delicious courses against another player locally or versus a whole gang of colourful, hungry Kirbys online. Snack on strawberries to increase your size. The bigger you are, the faster you’ll roll downhill. The most well-rounded (and heaviest) Kirby wins the race! “Want to turn the tables on your opponents? Grab Food Boxes to unlock delicious Copy Food abilities.”

Obviously, fans showed excitement on social media, with some noticing some easter eggs that were shown in the trailer.

GUYS

THAT'S MASTER HAND IN THE KIRBY'S DREAM BUFFET INTRO

HE'S DOING HOS SMASH 64 INTRO POSE CAUSE HAL MADE THAT AS WELL

I LOVE THIS GAME ALREADY pic.twitter.com/OxcPlCdkKw — BlueDino (@BlueDino152) July 12, 2022

Is Kirby's Dream Buffet the secret return of the cancelled Kirby Bowl 64? pic.twitter.com/U8rPGTjA1e — André (@AndreSegers) July 12, 2022

So call three of your friends to this savory new experience as Kirby’s Dream Buffet is scheduled to release later this year, and will be sold exclusively on the Nintendo eShop.