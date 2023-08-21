‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’: Every Family member in the game, ranked

Passionate gamers and the horror community alike continue to rub their hands together in absolute joy and satisfaction after Gun Interactive Media officially dropped the fresh-faced Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game over the weekend. Focusing on Leatherface and the rest of the diabolical Sawyer clan, the game places a handful of victims in the same vicinity as the vicious family as they use their own abilities and strengths to try and counter the family.

On the other hand, the selected members of the Sawyer Family also contribute their own set of abilities to the team — which proves to be crucial in regards to hunting down Victims and eventually winning the match. Several of these Family members are based on actual characters from Tobe Hooper’s iconic horror film while a few others are either original or loosely based on other characters. So let’s dive in and carefully explore where each member of the Sawyer family ranks.

5. Leatherface

Screengrab via YouTube

It almost feels like a complete and utter disservice to the ambiance of the iconic horror franchise to place Leatherface at the bottom, but it’s hard to disagree with the notion that Leatherface brings the least amount of good to the villain table. Not only is Leatherface difficult to maneuver at times and tough to learn how to play at first, but his loud and overbearing grunts and chainsaw often make him easily detectable. He’s undoubtedly the most memorable villain from the OG horror, but he’s not the killer you’ll want to select in the game.

4. Sissy

Screengrab via YouTube

The Sissy appreciation is undoubtedly real as she continues to build a small cult following within the ever-growing TCSM fandom. While Sissy does possess the endearing ability to spit handmade poison at victims and has the ability to collect lots of blood at once to feed Grandpa, she suffers the same truth as Leatherface as she makes plenty of noise around the map. Specifically, Sissy travels around the map while singing nursery-esque rhymes and songs about death, which pretty much gives away her location. Still, she’s definitely fun to play.

3. Cook

Screengrab via YouTube

This one surely is tricky. While there’s absolutely no discounting that The Cook possesses one of the best killer abilities in the game, his major weakness is one that’s definitely hard to ignore — and that’s his ability of endurance and keeping up with the much younger victims. Of course, Cook does make up for this with his ability to listen out for victims and track where they are on the map, but if victims are skilled at stealth and hard to track, the perk is basically useless at times.

2. Johnny

Screengrab via YouTube

There was a major tossup happening between Cook and Johnny, but we’ll have to give the slight edge to Johnny and place him just a little higher on this list. Unlike Cook, Johnny’s ability to track the footprints of victims is a sure-fire way for him to locate the victims at the end of the footprint road. Simply put, victims who rely on sophisticated stealth and hiding from the Sawyer clan basically have no chance once Johnny’s detecting ability kicks in and he can find anybody anywhere.

1. Hitchhiker

Screengrab via YouTube

While he might not necessarily be the most popular killer in the iconic horror franchise, there’s simply no denying that Hitchhiker is arguably the best killer in the video game. With his ability to place undetectable traps all over the map, victims often struggle badly against a Hitchhiker who knows the map accurately and where to smartly place traps. Furthermore, Hitchhiker also possesses the ability to travel through crawl spaces and between walls just like victims — an ability which gives him a clear advantage in tracking survivors down.