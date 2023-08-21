‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’: Every Victim in the game, ranked

The gaming world has seemingly been flipped upside down and spun around after Gun Media’s ever-popular interactive The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game released this past weekend. As a large portion of eagle-eyed players continue to purchase the game and explore its wondrous features, the majority of players admiring the game’s authenticity are navigating through the game’s Victims. These aforementioned Victims are also commonly referred to as “survivors,” who end up on the property of the Sawyer Family after one of their friends goes missing in a police report.

Considering how merciless and hectic the Sawyer Family home truly is — especially when Leatherface is breathing down players’ necks and making it almost impossible to reach the main road — players certainly should understand how each playable Victim works and what their strongest capabilities are. So, let’s tally up the Victims and rank each one of them for the benefit of gamers.

5. Ana

Image via Gun Interactive Media

Without a doubt, Ana is one of the toughest Victims in the entire game. Equipped with the Pain is Nothing ability, Ana can certainly take a beating whenever the Sawyer clan is chasing her down through various fields of grass and moss. But while there’s no question at all about how tough and resilient she truly is, it’s also worth noting that her powers definitely lack in the stealth department — which is insanely crucial for surviving the game and planning an effective escape. For that reason alone, she ranks near the bottom.

4. Sonny

Image via Gun Interactive Media

If it came down to personal opinion, many would undoubtedly agree that Sonny is a seriously underrated character in the TCSM game. As the player that typically gets selected for a match the least amount of times, Sonny has definitely established a niche following in the community. While Sonny has strong marks in strength and endurance throughout the game, he’s another character who possesses a very low score in terms of overall stealth — a perk that proves to be necessary in this sort of game.

3. Leland

Image via Gun Interactive Media

Based on pure stealth, there’s absolutely no denying that Leland possesses the worst in the entire game. However, where Leland lacks in stealth, he certainly makes up for in brute strength and general power — which is also drastically needed when Leatherface and Hitchhiker have you cornered in the Red Room in the Sawyers’ basement. With his Life Saver ability, Leland holds the power to stun a killer temporarily and break free for a timely escape. The timing of the trick can be hard to master, but this ability alone bumps Leland up in the ranks.

2. Julie

Image via Gun Interactive Media

She might appear sweet and naive, but Julie is perhaps the most stealthy and savvy character in the game. Equipped with divine abilities which allow her to run faster and quieter than most, Julie is certainly a character who will be escaping more often than not. And seeing as smartly using stealth to maneuver through each map is often the key to victory, players looking to lurk within the shadows and avoid the game’s vengeful killers should definitely place their faith in Julie.

1. Connie

Image via Gun Interactive Media

Was there ever any actual doubt? If you don’t immediately recognize Connie, she’s the character who most people in your lobby argue over in chat and eventually disconnect when they don’t get to play as her. Of course, all of this controversy surrounding Connie is for good reason — and that pertains to her Focused ability. This aforementioned ability grants Connie a chance to immediately open a locked door or grate — which essentially helps her and her entire team escape at specific times. So there’s no wonder people are fighting over her.