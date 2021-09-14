Title For Injustice 3 Seemingly Leaks

A recent data leak has been the source of many game projects seemingly being revealed. Whether they’re in production or have since been abandoned, amongst data has been titles for upcoming DC games and the title for Injustice 3 seems to have been among them.

With a massive amount of data being found within Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, the name for Injustice 3 was present and it seems that it will be titled Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall. This upcoming sequel into NetherRealms’s DC fighting series currently has had no official title revealed so this leaked data is the only info fans will have to go off.

As you’d expect, outside the name within the files, no data or information regarding the game was shared so it remains unclear what state production on the highly anticipated sequel is in, or if the title is genuine.

When the franchise originally launched the title was similar to this leak being Injustice: Gods Among Us, though the sequel simply took the numerical path of Injustice 2. If this leak is to be believed, NetherRealm is returning to the extended title style for this next entry.

Like the other Batman games that were found in this leak, we don’t know for sure of its validity as while the names are present within Nvidia’s data, it isn’t clear whether they were placeholders put there by the company, or official games coming courtesy of Warner Bros.

Fans just have to sit tight and wait to see if this leaked Injustice 3 title comes to fruition.