Today’s Your Last Chance To Download 2 Free PlayStation 4 Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers who’ve been tried for time or otherwise preoccupied with other commitments over the last few weeks or so can still take full advantage of September’s free content before the service’s monthly changeover happens.

Starting tomorrow, October 6th, Capcom’s Street Fighter V and PUBG Corp’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, both of which have been free on PS Plus for the last 30 days, will return to their usual asking prices. Considering the age of these titles, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them show up in future PS Store sales, though this is likely your one and only chance to get them without having to spend a penny.

Even if you’re not in the mood to dive into either right now, they’ll remain free-to-play indefinitely as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription. The only potential hurdle is freeing up enough hard drive space, though we imagine this late in the day that most will have long ago purchased external storage devices to accommodate a growing list of software.

As for the games lined up to replace last month’s selection, October is headlined by EA’s triple-A arcade racer, Need For Speed: Payback as well as Dontnod Entertainment’s modestly budgeted action-RPG Vampyr. The latter, set during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, follows the life of London doctor-turned-vampire Jonathan Reid and his struggle to reconcile a previous life dedicated to preserving humanity with its newfound purpose as sustenance for creatures of the night such as himself.

As with last month’s pair, Vampyr and Payback will be free for all PlayStation Plus members until the first week of November. See you then!