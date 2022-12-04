Toss a V-buck to your Witcher when Geralt of Rivia joins ‘Fortnite: Chapter 4’

Fortnite: Chapter 4 has officially launched and with it a whole new battle pass with plenty of skins to boot.

While most of the skins are Fortnite originals, the popular battle royale game’s metaverse continues to expand with a pair of familiar faces from other franchises making an appearance, one of which is none other than The Witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia.

While the White Wolf is not readily available to hack and slash his way through Fortnite’s fresh new island just yet, Geralt is visible as a bonus skin on the season 1 battle pass. Geralt’s journey from The Continent will take a little over two months, at which point he’ll be good to go.

The other familiar face — and one that perhaps will feel a little more at home in a guns-blazing battle royale scenario — is the iconic Doom Guy, with players only needing to grind through five pages of the battle pass to unlock the Doomslayer skin as well as a cacodemon glider to boot.

This certainly doesn’t mark the first occasion on which Geralt has hopped into another game universe, with the silver-haired monster hunter being a playable fighter in Soul Calibur 6.

Outside of the Netflix TV show, which made waves recently by infamously recasting Henry Cavill in the titular role, Geralt’s presence in gaming has been somewhat subdued in recent years since the 2015 release of the phenomenal The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

However, that is quickly changing with the imminent release of the game’s next-gen port, a full remake of the first Witcher game, and, of course, Geralt’s foray into the world of Fortnite.