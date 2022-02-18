Ubisoft CEO says he would be open to company being acquired

Ubisoft‘s CEO says he’s open to being acquired by a larger company, following the recent, colossal deals made by Microsoft and Sony.

There’s been a big trend in the video game industry lately involving huge acquisitions, with Microsoft having recently purchased Activision for $70 billion and Sony having purchased Bungie for $3.6 billion.

According to Gamesradar, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said he believed the studio could “remain independent” if it was bought and, while the company isn’t in desperate need of a buyer, he wasn’t closed off to the idea.

“We are always making our decisions in the interest of our stakeholders, which are our employees, players, and shareholders,” Guillemot reportedly said during a recent earnings call.

“Ubisoft can remain independent. We have the talent, the industry scale, and a large portfolio of popular IP as you saw in the press release. Our IPs are sought after by the biggest global players in entertainment and tech. Adding to that, if there were an offer to buy us, the board of directors would of course review it in the interest of all stakeholders.”

Guillemot was later asked why Ubisoft hasn’t gotten any offers, and he said “we will not speculate on why people haven’t made an offer.”

When asked what the company would do if it got such an offer, he said he “can’t comment on that any further.”

The CEO’s seemingly casual reaction to a potential acquisition comes from the company’s ongoing success, thanks to games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, that will allow the company to “remain independent.”

“With our long-term approach and appetite for taking creative risks, we have developed internally some of the industry’s strongest proprietary brands as well as the industry’s deepest and most diversified portfolio,” Guillemot said in a press release about Q3 earnings.

“Along the way, we have also built the most significant production and creative capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and a strong community of engaged players. This makes us exceedingly confident about Ubisoft’s future and our

capacity to take full advantage of the industry’s powerful momentum,”

He also said the company would continue to grow regardless of whether there’s an acquisition or not.