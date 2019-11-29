Capcom To Reveal Two Unannounced Games At Jump Festa Next Month

In case you hadn’t heard, Capcom‘s on something of a roll as of late.

The publisher, best known for Street Fighter and Resident Evil (among many, many other iconic franchises), has released a number of critically acclaimed titles over the last two years. The winning streak began in January last year with the fantastic Monster Hunter World and it hasn’t stopped since. Both this year’s Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5 have landed to a similar – if not better – reception, and, unsurprisingly, fans can’t wait to see what’s next on the menu.

We know, of course, that a spinoff of its aforementioned survival horror series, Project Resistance, is scheduled for release sometime in 2020, but what else? Official announcements are still forthcoming on that front, though it appears we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

According to details obtained by Gematsu from a reliable source, Capcom will be present at this year’s Jump Festa convention in Tokyo with four games available to the public. Two of these, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, have already been confirmed, but the remaining pair? According to the source, both have yet to be announced.

Inevitably, that secrecy has immediately led to speculation that the long-rumored Resident Evil 3: Nemesis reimagining will be one of the attendees and, what’s more, will be playable. As to the likelihood of those hopes being realised; the unconfirmed remake is purported to be making an appearance at this year’s Game Awards on December 13th, so a follow-up hands-on event a week later certainly fits with the theoretical timeline. Fingers crossed that’s the case.

Jump Festa takes place next month from December 21st to the 22nd.