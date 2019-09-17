How To Unlock Dave Bautista In Gears 5

As one of the only first-party exclusives released for Xbox One, Gears 5 needed to be much more than just a solid follow-up to its 2016 predecessor. Thankfully, developer The Coalition has stepped up to the plate and delivered perhaps the biggest shake-up to the series to date. Packing a non-linear campaign, a suite of different multiplayer modes and customization options out the wazoo, Gears‘ fifth installment provides more bang for your buck than any to have come before it.

But, as we all know, release day is merely just a stepping stone. Gears 5 is already a complete product, no doubt, but that doesn’t mean its developer plans to move to new projects anytime soon. New maps, unlocks and cosmetics will no doubt arrive in due course and, as luck would have it, one of the latter just recently touched down.

Of WWE and Hollywood fame, Dave Bautista (or more precisely, his likeness) is now available as a cosmetic character skin in Gears 5.

The guest appearance isn’t quite the feature-length film that Bautista has been trying to get off the ground for a while now, but as a stop-gap, this is terrific. As to how one goes about chainsawing hordes of Swarm drones to pieces as the man himself, the process is actually rather straightforward.

Simply log into the Gears 5 servers between now and October 28th to unlock the limited-time skin. As the name implies, Bautista’s inclusion isn’t quite that of a new character. Instead – and no doubt as a knowing nod to the actor’s desire to star in a film adaptation – fans will need to select Marcus Fenix in the character select screen and jump into the customization options where Bautista’s likeness will be waiting.

Will the Hollywood hardman’s dream of a Gears of War flick come to fruition? Who knows, but for now, this is the next best thing. Enjoy!