How To Unlock The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda In Fortnite

Like or hate it, Fortnite‘s status as the go-to video game for pop culture crossovers is here to stay.

Especially where Marvel and Disney are concerned, the battle royale’s child-friendly aesthetic is a perfect platform to advertise each company’s content to the masses. Not that it needs the exposure, given that The Mandalorian currently pulls in more viewers for the latter’s streaming platform than any other show, but Din Djarin and his little green friend have made the jump to Apollo Island as part of Chapter 2 – Season 5, and players generally appear to be more than happy with the collaboration. Unlike Nexus War, Zero Point has no overarching theme borrowed from other media, meaning that the third-party skins added this time around are largely confined to the realms of cosmetic only.

We’ve already covered how one goes about getting their hands on Mando’s coveted suit of Beskar armor, of course, but what about Baby Yoda? Unsurprisingly, the Force-sensitive creature isn’t directly playable, but he can join you as a travelling companion in the form of back bling.

Achieving that goal, however, will require a colossal amount of grinding, as only upon reaching rank 100 in Fortnite‘s current Battle Pass will he become available. That being the case, you’ll want to take full advantage of every daily and weekly quest as soon as they reset and, assuming any occur, double XP events. Even casual players with limited time on their hands can hit level 100 by following that simple advice, though there is a markedly faster alternative for those with little patience in the form of buying ranks with V-Bucks.

It’s ultimately your choice to make, but our advice would be to take the former approach. It’s worth reiterating, after all, that this is a purely cosmetic item and has no effect on gameplay. Slow and steady wins the race, as they say.